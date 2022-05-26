The home team has been the victor through the first four games between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes, but the Blueshirts will try to change that when Game 5 gets underway Thursday in Raleigh. New York has won the last two contests, including a convincing 4-1 victory in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. But taking that show on the road will be no easy feat, especially against a Canes squad that is undefeated at home in these playoffs. Needless to say, this is one Game 5 you absolutely will not want to miss.

Puck drop from Raleigh, North Carolina is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are listed as the -150 (risk $150 to win $100) on the 60 minute money line in the Rangers vs. Hurricanes odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Rangers are the +130 underdogs. The over-under for goals is set at 5.5.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes money line: Carolina -150, New York +130

Rangers vs. Hurricanes over-under: 5.5 goals

Rangers vs. Hurricanes puck line: Carolina -1.5 (+175)

CAR: Seth Jarvis leads all rookies with six points in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

NYR: Adam Fox is tied with Colorado's Cale Makar for the most points by a defenseman in the 2022 playoffs with 13 points.

Why you should back the Rangers

While the home team has had the advantage through the first four games in the this series, New York already showed earlier in the playoffs that it can win games on the road. The Rangers did so in a pivotal Game 6 in Round 1, upending the Penguins in Pittsburgh 5-3 before getting the job done at Madison Square Garden. For Game 5 at PNC Arena, the Blueshirts will rely on carrying over their goal-scoring prowess from Games 3 and 4, when they outscored the Canes by a combined total of 7-2.



Goal-scoring isn't the only thing the Rangers have going for them in Game 5. Igor Shesterkin has been a brick wall between the pipes, making 43 saves in Game 3, a 3-1 win, and 30 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 victory. Head coach Gerard Gallant has lumped a lot of praise on the young netminder and it's hard to disagree -- Shesterkin has arguably been New York's best player through Games 3 and 4.

Why you should back the Hurricanes

If there's a team that can rebound from back-to-back road losses, it's the Hurricanes. Rod Brind'Amour's club is 6-0 on home ice through these playoffs, which ties a franchise record dating back to when the team was still the Hartford Whalers. They also currently lead the NHL in home wins and home goal differential (plus-15). With a roaring home crowd to cheer them on, there's a very strong chance we see a Storm Surge after the final buzzer.



A key for Carolina in Game 5 will be getting their power-play going. The Canes are 0-for-9 on the power play in the series and that outage has affected their momentum at 5-on-5 through Games 3 and 4. Brind'Amour has been mixing up his power-play units -- moving Teuvo Teravainen and Nino Niederreiter around in Game 4, for example -- so it's just a matter of time before something clicks. Once the Hurricanes do end that power-play drought, they are going to be very hard to keep off of the scoreboard.

