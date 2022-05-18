Chelsea and Leicester City face off in an English Premier League tilt on Thursday. The two clubs are even with three wins, three draws, and three losses in the last nine matches against one another. Chelsea is locked into the top four of the EPL table, though the Blues seek a top-three finish. Leicester City, meanwhile, is in ninth place but aiming for a marquee victory on the road.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City spread: Chelsea -1.5 (+100)

Chelsea vs. Leicester City over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Leicester City money line: Chelsea -255, Draw +360, Leicester +750

CHE: The Blues have scored 73 goals in league play this season

LEI: The Foxes have scored eight goals in their last two league games



Why you should back Chelsea

Chelsea has enjoyed a strong season, with a guarantee to finish in the top four of the table. A victory would secure the No. 3 spot, and Chelsea has only three home losses during the 2021-22 season. In 17 home matches, the Blues have allowed only 20 total goals, and Chelsea is No. 3 in the EPL with only 31 goals allowed. That is buoyed by a 75.7 percent save percentage that ranks No. 2 in the league, and Chelsea is in the top three of the EPL with 16 clean sheets.

Chelsea beat Leicester City by a 3-0 margin earlier this season, and the Blues are aiming for the first league double over the Foxes since 2016-17. On offense, Chelsea is No. 3 in the EPL with 73 goals, and the Blues rank in the top three of the league in assists (49) and assists per 90 minutes (1.36). Chelsea has a +28.4 expected goal differential that also backs up the team's overall quality and defends against any notion of unearned good fortune.

Why you should back Leicester City

Leicester is keyed by high-scoring stars. Jamie Vardy is a clear standout, scoring 14 goals in EPL play this season. Vardy leads the entire EPL in scoring 0.77 goals per 90 minutes, and he also leads the league with 0.29 goals per shot. Vardy is flanked by James Maddison, who has 10 goals and seven assists, and Harvey Barnes, who has six goals and nine assists in league play. Barnes is in the top five of the EPL with 0.41 assists per 90 minutes, and Leicester has one of the best attacking profiles in the EPL on the offensive side. That includes at least one goal in nine of the last 10 league games and eight goals in the last two matches.

Leicester City has also enjoyed success at Stamford Bridge with only one loss in the last five trips, and the Blues have only two wins in their last seven matches on home soil.

