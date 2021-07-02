The Copa America 2021 schedule continues as Uruguay will try to extend its unbeaten streak against Colombia to four games when the teams meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa America bracket on Saturday. Uruguay lost 1-0 to Argentina in its 2021 Copa America opener but has gained steam as the tournament has progressed. It beat Bolivia and Paraguay in its final two matches to finish second in Group A. Colombia kicked off the Copa America 2021 with a 1-0 win against Ecuador but went 0-1-2 in the remaining three to finish third in Group B. Uruguay has won the event a record 15 times and has a 20-9-13 edge in the all-time series, going 8-2-2 in the last 12 meetings.

Uruguay vs. Colombia spread: Uruguay -0.5

Uruguay vs. Colombia over-under: 1.5 goals

Uruguay vs. Colombia money line: Uruguay +130, Colombia +260, Draw +200

URU: Luis Suarez is Uruguay's top scorer all-time with 64 goals in 122 matches

COL: Luis Muriel has 40 goals over his two seasons with Atalanta in Serie A



Why you should back Uruguay

La Celeste has outscored Colombia 10-5 in the last five meetings (3-1-1), including a 3-0 victory in a 2022 World Cup qualifying match in November. Uruguay has two of the top strikers in the world in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, and both scored in that match. Suarez scored 21 goals in his first season with Spanish La Liga champion Atletico Madrid after posting 146 in 191 matches in six years with Barcelona. Cavani scored 10 as a part-time starter with Manchester United after putting up 138 in seven seasons with French Ligue 1 power Paris Saint-Germain.

Uruguay has tons of experience, with Suarez and Cavani both 34-years-old and defender Diego Godin and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera both 35. Godin teams with Jose Gimenez to form a solid defense that should have little trouble with a Colombia attack that scored three goals in its four group matches. The Colombians also will miss suspended Juan Cuadrado, who has been their best player in the tournament. Uruguay has five clean sheets in its past eight matches.

Why you should back Colombia

The Colombians have struggled so far as manager Reinaldo Rueda tries to find the right mix from his talented attackers. Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel excelled together with Atalanta in Italy's Serie A last season, combining for 37 goals and 17 assists. They could be paired together Saturday for the first time in the tournament. Rueda has another talented option in 25-year-old Rafael Borre, who was the top scorer in Argentina's top flight with 12 goals in 20 matches for River Plate.

The threat so far has come from Edwin Cardona and Luis Diaz, the only players to score during the run of play. Both will need to step up to fill the void left by Cuadrado's yellow-card suspension. Miguel Borja, who has 14 goals in 23 matches in two seasons at Colombia's Atletico Junior, scored on a penalty kick for the team's other goal. Experienced goalkeeper David Ospina yielded just four goals in group play.

