Cruz Azul defeats Tigres to capture inaugural Leagues Cup title in Las Vegas
La Maquina wins the new trophy after just hiring a new coach
Cruz Azul took home the first ever Leagues Cup title on Wednesday in an all-Mexican affair. La Maquina scored two times in three minutes in the second half to beat fellow Liga MX side Tigres, 2-1, in Las Vegas. Yoshimar Yotun scored a penalty kick in the 73rd minute and Jonathan Rodriguez added a goal in the 75th to build a lead that Tigres could not overcome. Guido Pizarro's goal in the 90th minute brought Tigres within a goal, but a red card to Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman and just one shot on goal would not be enough to turn things around.
Here's a look at what took place in a match that was fairly even for well over the first hour:
Robert Siboldi, who was named Cruz Azul's new coach just a couple weeks ago to replace Pedro Caixinha, helped deliver a new trophy to start his second spell at the capital club. Cruz Azul is currently in 13th place in Liga MX, while Tigres is in sixth.
The CONCACAF sanctioned tournament will expanded from eight teams in 2019 to 16 teams in 2020 as the top two soccer leagues in North America -- MLS and Liga MX -- battle for supremacy.
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
UCL power rankings: City, Bayern at top
Real Madrid is near the bottom after its horrific performance
-
Champions League standings
Everything you need to know about the return of the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
UCL scores: Atleti comes back vs. Juve
Matchday 1 is in the books as five teams nabbed victories on Wednesday
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
PSG blanks Real Madrid as Di Maria stars
PSG looked sharp despite missing its three top attackers