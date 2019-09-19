Cruz Azul defeats Tigres to capture inaugural Leagues Cup title in Las Vegas

Cruz Azul took home the first ever Leagues Cup title on Wednesday in an all-Mexican affair. La Maquina scored two times in three minutes in the second half to beat fellow Liga MX side Tigres, 2-1, in Las Vegas. Yoshimar Yotun scored a penalty kick in the 73rd minute and Jonathan Rodriguez added a goal in the 75th to build a lead that Tigres could not overcome. Guido Pizarro's goal in the 90th minute brought Tigres within a goal, but a red card to Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman and just one shot on goal would not be enough to turn things around.

Here's a look at what took place in a match that was fairly even for well over the first hour:

📹 #ElResumen

Revive el resumen y goles de los mejores momentos de la #GranFinal de #LeaguesCUP entre Tigres y Cruz Azul



⚽ #LigaBBVAMX ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Kcjx73VohS — LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) September 19, 2019

Robert Siboldi, who was named Cruz Azul's new coach just a couple weeks ago to replace Pedro Caixinha, helped deliver a new trophy to start his second spell at the capital club. Cruz Azul is currently in 13th place in Liga MX, while Tigres is in sixth.

The CONCACAF sanctioned tournament will expanded from eight teams in 2019 to 16 teams in 2020 as the top two soccer leagues in North America -- MLS and Liga MX -- battle for supremacy.