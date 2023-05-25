El Salvador's domestic league season has been ended prematurely with no champion declared after last Saturday's tragic incident at Cuscatlan Stadium. At least 12 people died and nearly 100 were injured after a stampede broke out before the quarterfinal return leg between Alianza FC and FAS.

The game was canceled before kickoff and the national police are investigating the circumstances, notably oversold tickets and high volumes of alcohol sales around the venue.

"As the governing body of Salvadoran soccer, FESFUT, and the organizer of the El Salvador national championship, Liga Primera Division, we have determined to end the 2022-2023 El Salvador national championship," read a joint statement from El Salvador's FA (FESTFUT) and the league (Liga Primera Division). "Our priority will be to ensure that security measures are strengthened at football events."

FIFA and CONCACAF are advising regarding the situation while CD FAS, Jocoro FC and CD Aguila should qualify for international competitions once CONCACAF approve.

Alianza FC stated they are "devastated" at such tragic events while El Salvador's association of topflight football players (ASOFUTPROES) issued a statement against the decision taken by FESFUT and will hold an emergency meeting after not being consulted over the move.

El Salvador president Nayib Bukele announced that there will be an "exhaustive investigation" into the crush which will be overseen by the national police and the attorney general's office.

"Everyone will be investigated," tweeted Bukele at the time. "Teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished." PNC video evidence showed ambulances arriving at the stadium and medics rushing to help those hurt in the incident.

Alianza and FAS are two of El Salvador's best-supported teams with the former in the latest CONCACAF Champions League while Estadio Cuscatlan also hosts the Central American nation's senior soccer team.