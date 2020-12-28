

Pochettino era to begin in Paris

After a meeting midway through last week, Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo chose to sack coach Thomas Tuchel in favor of Mauricio Pochettino. The move was made a day after PSG defeated Strasbourg 4-0 on Wednesday in the final Ligue 1 match of the 2020 calendar. The Argentine and former Tottenham tactician was always viewed as the club's first choice in case of a vacancy; plan B was represented by Thiago Motta, who has long had excellent relations with the entire PSG environment. There were no recent contacts with Massimiliano Allegri, another coach highly regarded by Leonardo. The club is planning a meeting with Pochettino to make decisions on the January transfer market. Everything will change without Tuchel who had had a difficult relationship with the club for several months in part because of disagreement over signings.



Real to extend Modric, could sell Jovic

Real Madrid maintain their consistent stance on the transfer market that no major signings are expected in January, Madrid president Florentino Perez confirmed. That's why Paul Pogba is still a difficult target. However, the board has decided to renew Luka Modric's contract. There is still no finalized new agreement, but the feelings are defined as "positive" both around the club and around the player. The renewal will be for one year, until 30 June 2022. Modric has given the OK to stay at Real Madrid, now we need to fix some details and then the signatures and the official announcement will arrive. Luka Jovic could leave if he receives a significant offer. The striker was offered to Manchester United in September who then preferred to sign Edinson Cavani as a free agent.



Alaba could leave Bayern

Bayern Munich are very angry and coming to grips with the perception that there's little hope of keeping David Alaba. The Bavarian club offered him a lucrative contract offer, but the Austrian center-back has refused several times and continues to evaluate other options on the market. His agent is in contact with more than five clubs. The race is open and a decision by the player will be made in the coming weeks.



Wijnaldum weighs contract offer

Speaking of players who are out of contract, Liverpool have again made a renewal offer to Georginio Wijnaldum in the last 15 days, a new attempt to convince the Dutch midfielder who is still doubtful about his future. Wijnaldum has taken a few weeks to decide, and does not yet consider the offer "satisfying." Out of respect for the club, he will first give a definitive answer, then eventually negotiate with other clubs if he doesn't want to stay. The choice is still to be made.



Arsenal board believes in Arteta

Arsenal chose for weeks to defend their coach Mikel Arteta. The win against Chelsea has restored serenity and tranquility to a coach in a difficult situation given the recent poor form for the Gunners. The board, along with director Edu Gaspar, has reiterated both publicly and privately to the agents they've met with the following: They plan to move forward with Arteta as he is the right man for the Arsenal project, and that they don't intend to change coach at this time. A very clear choice that was rewarded given the result against Chelsea. Arteta remains strongly protected by the club.



Busy January for Milan, Inter