lfc.jpg
Getty Images

The Premier League is back in action on Thursday.

Who's Playing

  • Leicester City @ Liverpool
  • Current Records: Leicester City 7-8-5; Liverpool 14-2-6

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, Leicester City will be on the road. They will take on Liverpool at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday at Anfield after a week off. Leicester needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.85 goals per matchup.

Two weeks ago, the Foxes and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Liverpool was able to grind out a solid win over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, winning 3-1.

After their draw, Leicester will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

  • Who: Liverpool vs. Leicester City
  • When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Anfield
  • TV: NBC Universo and USA Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -460; Draw +550; Leicester +1200
Featured Game | Liverpool vs. Leicester City
Spread
Moneyline
Total
LIV
-1.5
-160
BET NOW
-460
BET NOW
o3.5
-110
BET NOW
LEI
+1.5
+130
BET NOW
+1200
BET NOW
u3.5
-120
BET NOW
DRAW
+550
BET NOW

Series History

Liverpool have won seven out of their last 12 games against Leicester City.

  • Dec 28, 2021 - Leicester City 1 vs. Liverpool 0
  • Feb 13, 2021 - Leicester City 3 vs. Liverpool 1
  • Nov 22, 2020 - Liverpool 3 vs. Leicester City 0
  • Dec 26, 2019 - Liverpool 4 vs. Leicester City 0
  • Oct 05, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Leicester City 1
  • Jan 30, 2019 - Leicester City 1 vs. Liverpool 1
  • Sep 01, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Leicester City 1
  • Dec 30, 2017 - Liverpool 2 vs. Leicester City 1
  • Sep 23, 2017 - Liverpool 3 vs. Leicester City 2
  • Feb 27, 2017 - Leicester City 3 vs. Liverpool 1
  • Feb 25, 2017 - Leicester City 3 vs. Liverpool 1
  • Sep 10, 2016 - Liverpool 4 vs. Leicester City 1