The Premier League is back in action on Thursday.

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Liverpool

Current Records: Leicester City 7-8-5; Liverpool 14-2-6

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, Leicester City will be on the road. They will take on Liverpool at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday at Anfield after a week off. Leicester needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.85 goals per matchup.

Two weeks ago, the Foxes and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Liverpool was able to grind out a solid win over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, winning 3-1.

After their draw, Leicester will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. Leicester City When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: NBC Universo and USA Network

Series History

Liverpool have won seven out of their last 12 games against Leicester City.