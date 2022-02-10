The Premier League is back in action on Thursday.
Who's Playing
- Leicester City @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Leicester City 7-8-5; Liverpool 14-2-6
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, Leicester City will be on the road. They will take on Liverpool at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday at Anfield after a week off. Leicester needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.85 goals per matchup.
Two weeks ago, the Foxes and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Liverpool was able to grind out a solid win over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, winning 3-1.
After their draw, Leicester will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Leicester City
- When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: NBC Universo and USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -460; Draw +550; Leicester +1200
Series History
Liverpool have won seven out of their last 12 games against Leicester City.
- Dec 28, 2021 - Leicester City 1 vs. Liverpool 0
- Feb 13, 2021 - Leicester City 3 vs. Liverpool 1
- Nov 22, 2020 - Liverpool 3 vs. Leicester City 0
- Dec 26, 2019 - Liverpool 4 vs. Leicester City 0
- Oct 05, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Jan 30, 2019 - Leicester City 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Sep 01, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Dec 30, 2017 - Liverpool 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Sep 23, 2017 - Liverpool 3 vs. Leicester City 2
- Feb 27, 2017 - Leicester City 3 vs. Liverpool 1
- Feb 25, 2017 - Leicester City 3 vs. Liverpool 1
- Sep 10, 2016 - Liverpool 4 vs. Leicester City 1