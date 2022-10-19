Indonesia plans to demolish and rebuild the soccer stadium in which a stampede killed more than 130 people on Oct. 1, according to an announcement from President Joko Widodo. Widodo also stated that the country wants to "thoroughly transform" the sport throughout the country.

"Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang ... we will demolish it and rebuild according to FIFA standards," Widodo said after meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The deadly stampede has been blamed on police firing tear gas into the stadium, which is a measure that has been banned by FIFA. Following the meeting between Widodo and Infantino, Indonesia and FIFA agreed to form a joint task force to become better prepared for large events, such as the under-20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in 2023 in Indonesia.

Infantino also stated that FIFA will work alongside the Indonesian government to make sure that all stadiums meet safety requirements.

Following the stampede, a team was formed by the Indonesian government to investigate what exactly transpired. Last week, a report was released in which it was found that "excessive and "indiscriminate" amounts of tear gas were used, which were one of the primary causes of death to fans in attendance.

The report also stated that the stadium was filled over capacity and there were several locked exit doors. In addition, the fact-finding team discovered that there was over three hours of CCTV footage from an hour after the match concluded that had been deleted.

The team also is petitioning for the head of the Indonesian Football Association to resign following the tragedy.