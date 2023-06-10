Inter Milan will try to pull off a massive upset on Saturday when they face English Premier League champion Manchester City in the 2023-23 UEFA Champions League final on CBS and Paramount+. Inter Milan finished third in Italy's Serie A this season but have been dominant defensively in the Champions League. They beat arch-rival AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate in the semifinals and are going for their fourth European title. Their most recent was in 2010, and they have been runners-up twice. Manchester City have never won a European title and have been to the Champions League final just once before (2021). Pep Guardiola's side is seeking a rare treble after winning a third straight Premier League title last month and beating Manchester United 2-1 to win the FA Cup last Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Istanbul, Turkey. Man City are -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Manchester City vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Inter are +600 underdogs, a 90-minute draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before you lock in any Inter Milan vs. Manchester City picks, make sure you check out the UEFA Champions League final predictions and best bets from proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Manchester City vs. Inter Milan matchup from all sides and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Inter Milan vs. Manchester City:

Man City vs. Inter Milan spread: Man City -1.5 (+130)

Man City vs. Inter Milan over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Inter Milan money line: Man City -220, Inter Milan +600, Draw +330

MCY: Man City have scored at least two goals in 17 of their past 23 matches

IM: Inter have allowed one goal or fewer in 28 of their past 33 games

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens will be highly motivated to finish off the treble after a lot of recent disappointment in the Champions League. Despite their recent dominance they have reached the final just once before, losing to Chelsea 1-0 in 2021. After losing to eventual champion Real Madrid last year, they went and signed the best young player in the world. That would be Erling Haaland, and he has delivered. The 22-year-old Norwegian has scored 52 goals in 52 matches since joining City. He joined an already loaded squad that won four of the previous five EPL titles, and he helped them win it again.

Kevin De Bruyne remains a big part of City's attack, and he led the Premier League with 16 assists. He also scored seven of the team's league-high 94 goals. City also have players like Phil Foden (eight league goals) and Jack Grealish (five goals, seven assists), and Ilkay Gundogan has been on a tear. The German has scored twice in three of the past six matches in all competitions. City are known for their potent attack, but they also are stronger than most teams on the back end. They haven't conceded more than one goal in a match since January. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Inter Milan

The Nerazzurri failed to really challenge for the Serie A title, but they are Supercoppa and Coppa Italia champions. They have won 11 of their past 12 matches in all competitions, with the only loss coming to league champ Napoli. Inter have scored at least once in 16 of their last 17 matches. Lautaro Martinez was second in Serie A with 21 goals as Inter scored 71, second only to Napoli. Former Man City striker Edin Dzeko is likely to join Martinez up top, and the Bosnian has 14 goals overall this season, four in the Champions League. Romelu Lukaku also has 14 goals in all competitions.

Surprisingly, Inter could have an edge in net. Andre Onana needs one more clean sheet to tie Chelsea's Edouard Mendy with a UCL record of nine. The Nerazzurri have held their opponents without a goal in five of the six knockout-stage matches. Nicolo Barella has nine goals and nine assists in all competitions, and Hakan Calhanoglu has scored four and set up eight. They are part of a strong midfield that can make things happen for the strikers. See which team to pick here.

How to make Manchester City vs. Inter Milan picks

