Ciro Immobile and S.S. Lazio will try to start their 2022-23 Italian Serie A campaign off with a win when they host Bologna F.C. on Sunday on Paramount+. The home team placed fifth in league play last season with 18 wins and 10 draws and scored the second-most goals in Serie A with 77. Bologna finished 13th on the Italian Serie A table with 12 wins and 10 draws and will be challenged Sunday after dropping their last two preseason tune-up games. You can catch all the action when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Lazio vs. Bologna odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lazio as the -175 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Bologna as the +470 underdog. A draw is priced at +320 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Lazio vs. Bologna

Lazio vs. Bologna date: Sunday, August 14

Lazio vs. Bologna time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Bologna live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Lazio vs. Bologna

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 36-20 in his last 56 picks, returning more than $1,300 for $100 bettors.

For Lazio vs. Bologna, Sutton is picking the home team for a -175 payout. Lazio has the edge when it comes to scoring, given Immobile led the entire league with 27 goals last season. Immobile has help from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who placed fourth in the league last year with 11 assists.

The odds are stacked against Bologna, who conceded 55 goals in 38 matches last season and went 4-6-9 on the road. While they have two out of the last four matches against Lazio and kept a clean sheet when doing so, Lazio got the 3-0 win when these two sides last faced off on February 12.

