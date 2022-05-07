Manchester City has no time to dwell on a crushing loss in the Champions League as it gets set to host Newcastle United on Sunday in an English Premier League match at Etihad Stadium. City (26-5-3) is seeking its fourth league title in five years but had just a one-point lead on Liverpool in the table entering the weekend. The Reds host Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday. The Citizens were minutes away from advancing to the Champions League final before Real Madrid scored twice late to tie on aggregate then won in extra time. Newcastle (11-10-14) is 10th in the Premier League table and has been trending strongly upward since Saudi ownership took over and hired coach Eddie Howe to mold an influx of new players.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET in Manchester, England. City is the -650 favorite (risk $650 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Manchester City vs. Newcastle odds, with Newcastle the +1800 underdog. A draw is priced at +650 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 3.5. Before making any Newcastle vs. Manchester City picks or English Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $36,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the Man City vs. Newcastle matchup from every angle and just revealed his coveted Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Man City:

Man City vs. Newcastle spread: City -2.5 (+130)

Man City vs. Newcastle over-under: 3.5 goals

Man City vs. Newcastle money line: City -650, Newcastle +1800, Draw +650

Man City: Nine of Kevin De Bruyne's 11 goals this season have come at Etihad Stadium.

11 goals this season have come at Etihad Stadium. Newcastle: It has allowed 14 goals in 16 EPL games in 2022, five of those in one match.

Why you should back Manchester City

City has lost once in the last 28 league meetings with Newcastle and has not lost a home matchup since Alan Shearer gave the Magpies a 1-0 win in September 2000. It has scored 15 goals in the past four meetings and allowed three, and City won the last matchup 4-0 at St. James' Park. Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling were among the scorers in that match and are part of a stacked City lineup that boasts eight players with at least five goals. Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne both have 11, while Sterling has 10, and the three have combined for 14 assists.

Pep Guardiola will have a plan to cover for his team's fatigue and assure it can rebound from Wednesday's loss. Players like Sterling, Phil Foden (eight goals) and Bernardo Silva (eight) could figure more prominently. Jack Grealish (two goals) also could get a chance after making an impact against Real Madrid but failing to convert his chances. City is far and away the league leader in possession (68.1 percent) while Newcastle ranks last (39.7). The Citizens held the ball for 72 percent of the last meeting, holding a 18-5 edge in shots and allowing just one on net.

Why you should back Newcastle

Howe has turned around the fortunes of the Magpies, and the team spent a lot of money to add players. It didn't add stars, but Howe has found the formula to get the most out of them. Only City (33) and Liverpool (41) have more points than Newcastle (32) among EPL teams this calendar year. The Magpies are 7-1-4 in their past 12 league games, with three of those losses to top-five teams. They have allowed more than one goal just once in their last 17 matches. Man City is worn down, and likely still stinging from Wednesday's loss, and Newcastle is dangerous enough to exploit that.

The Magpies battled in a 1-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend, with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka the star of the day. The veteran Slovakian saved 10 of the 11 shots on target he faced to deny the Reds a more emphatic win. Leading Newcastle scorer Callum Wilson (six goals) is back from a long-term injury, but he might not be ready for a big role. Joelinton (four goals) and Chris Wood (two in 15 games) will be vying to lead the attack, and Allain Saint-Maximin (five goals, four assists) also can cause headaches for defenses. Newcastle has allowed just two goals over its past five games.

How to make Newcastle vs. Manchester City picks

Green has scrutinized the Newcastle vs. Manchester City match from every angle, and he is leaning under on the goal total. He also provides two confident best bets and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

Who wins Man City vs. Newcastle in Sunday's English Premier League matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the vs. Manchester City match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $36,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons.