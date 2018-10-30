MLS bracket: 2018 playoff schedule, format, live stream, watch road to MLS Cup on TV and online

The 2018 MLS playoffs begin on Wednesday and the road continues until MLS Cup on Dec. 8. New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United are the favorites in the east, but could the Wayne Rooney-led D.C. United make a run? In the Western Conference, all eyes are on Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders, but just five points separated the No. 1 through No. 4 seeds in the regular season, so anything can happen.

The Columbus Crew and Real Salt Lake qualified for the playoffs on MLS Decision Day.

Below you'll find the bracket, the schedule and how to watch. All games on UniMas and on the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free):

2018 MLS bracket

The @MLS Cup Playoffs are set! 🙌



Who will come out on top? pic.twitter.com/qQSKBb3ZK1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 28, 2018

Knockout Round

Wednesday, Oct. 31

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, 7 p.m. on FS1 and UniMas

Western Conference: Dallas vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and UniMas

Thursday, Nov. 1

D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew, 8 p.m. on FS1 and UniMas

Los Angeles FC vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and UniMas

Conference Semifinals

Nov. 4 and Nov. 11

New York Red Bulls vs. lowest remaining Eastern Conference seed

Atlanta United vs. highest remaining Eastern Conference seed

Sporting Kansas City vs. lowest remaining Western Conference seed

Seattle Sounders vs. highest remaining Western Conference seed

Conference Finals

The Eastern and Western Conference finals will take place on Nov. 25 and Nov. 29. The winners of the conference semis will meet in a two-game, home-and-away series. The team with the best aggregate score advances to the MLS Cup.

MLS Cup

The MLS Cup will take place on Dec. 8, pitting the best teams from each conference in a single-elimination game. The team with the best regular-season record will host the final.