The MLS is Back Tournament produced a massive upset in the quarterfinal stage on Friday night as host Orlando City knocked out title favorite LAFC in penalty kicks. With LAFC leading 1-0, Orlando's Joao Moutinho headed home a corner kick in the 90th minute to force penalty kicks. Orlando won them, 6-5. Portuguese star Nani scored the winning penalty kick to send Oscar Pareja's team into the semifinals and celebrated like crazy.

Take a look:

Quarterfinal action continues on Saturday in Florida.

Here's the complete schedule (all times U.S./Eastern).

Round of 16

Saturday, July 25

Orlando City 1, Montreal Impact 0

Philadelphia Union 1, New England Revolution 0

Sunday, July 26

NYCFC 3, Toronto FC 1

Sporting KC 0, Vancouver 0 (Sporting KC advances, 3-1, on PKs)

Monday, July 27

San Jose 5, Real Salt Lake 2

LAFC 4, Seattle Sounders 1

Tuesday, July 28

Minnesota United, Columbus Crew 1 (Minnesota advances, 6-4, on PKs)

Portland Timbers 1, FC Cinncinnati 1 (Portland advances, 5-3, on PKs)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 30

Philadelphia Union 3, Sporting Kansas City 1



Friday, July 31

Orlando City 1, LAFC 1 (Orlando advances, 6-5, on PKs)

Saturday, Aug. 1

San Jose vs. Minnesota United, 8 p.m. (ESP2)

Portland Timbers vs. NYCFC, 10:30 p.m. (FS1)

Semifinals

Wednesday, Aug. 5

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (FS1)



Thursday, Aug. 6

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Final

Tuesday, Aug. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Group stage

Wednesday, July 8

Orlando City SC 2, Inter Miami CF 1

Thursday, July 9

Philadelphia Union 1, NYCFC 0

New England Revolution 1, Montreal Impact 0

Friday, July 10

Seattle Sounders FC 0, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Saturday, July 11

New York Red Bulls 1, Atlanta United 0

Columbus Crew 4, FC Cincinnati 0



Sunday, July 12

Minnesota United 2, Sporting KC 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado Rapids 0

Monday, July 13

D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2

LAFC 3, Houston Dynamo 3

Portland Timbers 2, LA Galaxy 1

Tuesday, July 14

Chicago Fire 2, Seattle Sounders 1

Orlando City 3, NYCFC 1 ?

Philadelphia Union 2, Inter Miami 1

Wednesday, July 15

San Jose Earthquakes 4, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3

Thursday, July 16

FC Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

Toronto FC 4, Montreal Impact 3

Columbus Crew 2, NY Red Bulls 0

Friday, July 17

D.C. United 1, New England Revolution 1

Sporting KC 3, Colorado Rapids 2

Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota United 0

Saturday, July 18

Portland Timbers 2, Houston Dynamo 1

Los Angeles FC 6, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday, July 19

San Jose 2, Chicago Fire 0

Seattle Sounders 3, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

Monday, July 20

New York City FC 1, Inter Miami 0

Philadelphia Union 1, Orlando City SC 1

Tuesday, July 21

Toronto FC 0, New England Revolution 0

Columbus Crew 1, Atalanta United 0

Montreal Impact 1, D.C. United 0

Wednesday, July 22

Sporting Kansas City 2, Real Salt Lake 0

FC Cincinnati 2, NY Red Bulls 0

Colorado Rapids 2, Minnesota United 2

Thursday, July 23

Vancouver Whitecaps 2, Chicago Fire 0

LA Galaxy 1, Houston Dynamo 1

LAFC 2, Portland Timbers 2