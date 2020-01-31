Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Madrid Derby prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online, news

One of the best rivalries of Spain and is set for Saturday as Real Madrid takes on Atletico Madrid for Matchday 22. Real enters in first place with a 13-7-1 record and a three-point lead over rival Barcelona. Atletico Madrid is 9-9-3 and sitting in fifth place, looking to get back into the top four and find some consistency in front of goal. These two met earlier in January in the Spanish Super Cup with Real Madrid winning on penalty kicks.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Date : Saturday, Feb. 1



: Saturday, Feb. 1 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu



: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Los Blancos are confident after beating Atleti in Saudi Arabia earlier in the month in tense fashion, and for a team that looked to be lacking consistency, they've only lost one of 21 league games. The defense is the best in the league with 13 goals conceded and Thibaut Courtois has finally become a consistent player after some shaky moments. He'll face his old squad again and will be keen to get another cleansheet and frustrate his former teammates.

Atletico: Atleti is averaging just over a goal a game and are the worst scoring team in the top eight in La Liga, with most teams having well over 30 goals scored. The defense has kept them in it, as usual, but they'll need to find some creativity in attack if they hope to contend for any trophy this season.

Prediction

Rodrygo breaks through and scores a late winner as Los Blancos remain in first place by downing their city rivals. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Atletico 1