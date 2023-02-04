Borussia Dortmund's 5-1 victory over Freiburg was a bright sign in every sense of the term. Not only did the team roll to a comprehensive victory but striker Sebastian Haller scored his first goal for the club, marking his return from treatment for testicular cancer. Haller has now been back for four games with the Black and Yellow, winning each match while the team scored 13 goals and conceded five.

This is the kind of output that the team expected when they signed Haller from Ajax during the summer but after going through two surgeries and chemotherapy, it's a miracle that Haller is back on the pitch this quickly. It's only fitting that he accomplished this feat on World Cancer Day as well.

"To score today was also a great message to everyone who is fighting today or who will fight later," Haller said following the match. "It gives some hope, some courage. That's it you know. The days after will always be better."

It is inspirational that he has been able to not only fight cancer but also return to the top of his form to be involved in a title race while things are tight at the top of the Bundesliga. Haller's presence provides Dortmund with a balance in attack as being a veteran, he can occupy and work space better than some of the younger strikers but as he showed against Freiburg, he's here to contribute goals as well.

The goal was Haller's first since May of 2022 for Ajax but more will follow both for Dortmund and the Ivory Coast national team.