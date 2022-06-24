Clubs are constantly working on improve their squad, hoping to create a competitive roster before the end of the summer. Some will do a better job than others, but the beauty of the summer window is that it gives every fan a sliver of hope that their beloved team can make the proper adjustments to succeed next season. With that in mind, let's put the magnifying on the world of Serie A transfers and break down the most important deals involving Italian clubs.

Romelu Lukaku heading back to Inter Milan

The biggest news of the week is definitely the return of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, one year after his departure when he joined Chelsea for around €115 million during the summer of 2021. The striker will be back to Inter on a straight loan for €8 million plus add-ons that can reach a maximum of €12 million with bonuses related to performances. He will also reduce his salary from €12 million net to €8 million net this season and the parties will likely talk about a loan extension at the end of the 2022/23 season since there is no buy option or obligation clause included in the deal that was agreed this week. He's set to undergo medicals next week in Milan before signing his modified contract as an Inter Milan player.

This incredible comeback that started to become reality in the past few weeks, has slowed down the signing of Paulo Dybala. There have been no further talks recently between Inter and Dybala's agent and the deal is stalling at the moment, waiting to see if there will be more updates in the coming week. As of now, there is still some distance between the offer made by the club and Dybala's asking price. Inter have also closed an agreement with Cagliari for winger Raoul Bellanova (€3 million for the loan with a €7 million option to buy included) and with Empoli for the central midfielder Kristjan Asllani (€4 million for the loan with a €10 million obligation to buy). The club is also working on exits, with Milan Skriniar who is in talks to join Paris Saint-Germain, but there is no agreement yet between the clubs. The Nerazzurri are asking for around €80 million despite Skriniar heading into the final year of his contract. Also, Inter and AC Monza have agreed to the loan of Stefano Sensi and for the transfer of former Empoli striker Andrea Pinamonti, but both still have to make a final decision about their futures.

Juventus and Paul Pogba agree on long-term contract

It was a big week for the Juventus fans as well, as the club have finally agreed to a contract with Paul Pogba who is set to come back to Turin ten years after the first time. On Thursday, the Italian club and Rafaela Pimenta, the lawyer for Raiola's agency, reached an agreement for the French midfielder, who is out of contract in a week once the month of June concludes, after failing to extend his pact with Manchester United. He is expected to arrive in Turin in the first week of July to sign his deal with Juventus, which will mark his second stint for the Bianconeri with both arrivals -- 10 years apart -- coming as a free agent from Man United. Pogba played for the Italian side from 2012 to 2016 before making his return to Old Trafford for approximately €105 million.

While Angel Di Maria still has to give a final answer to Juventus regarding his future, Bianconeri now have to worry about the future of Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender has attracted the interests of multiple European clubs with Chelsea reported to be particularly interested in him after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as free agents. Juventus are still in talks with de Ligt over a new contract, but in case something changes soon they are ready to jump in the race to sign Napoli's defender Kalidou Koulibaly, La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported. Juventus will also work on some outgoings, with Adrien Rabiot drawing some Premier League interest as well as Moise Kean who might leave this summer.

AC Milan struggling

The defending Serie A champions started off slowly this transfer window, mostly because of the change of ownership that became official at the beginning of the month. Some deals that were already close to be agreed are still stalling. While former Liverpool striker Divock Origi will arrive in Milan next week to finally sign his contract with the club as a free agent, the club have also agreed with AS Roma on the permanent transfer of Alessandro Florenzi. However they seem to have missed out on Sven Botman who will be in the Premier League, with Newcastle one step away from signing the Lille center back, as reported by Sky Italia. Renato Sanches, who agreed to personal terms with the Italian side back in May is now also talking with Paris Saint-Germain, who consider him a priority in midfield. Leeds United have shown interest in Brugge's Charles De Ketelaere and AC Milan need to speed up if they want to get one of these targets in the summer.

The rest of the pack

AS Roma and AC Monza are definitely the most active sides at the moment besides the one we've already mentioned. Jose Mourinho's side is talking with Sassuolo for the transfer of Davide Frattesi, and the winger Mehmet Celik is expected to arrive in Italy in the coming days. Monza have announced the signing of former Inter Milan's captain Andrea Ranocchia and are also working to sign Stefano Sensi and Andrea Pinamonti. Joao Pedro is close to joining Salernitana from Cagliari, while Ederson is in talks to sign for Atalanta. Fiorentina and Real Madrid are talking about the future of Luka Jovic, who might join the Italian side on a season loan.