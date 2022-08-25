What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean for your favorite teams. Newcastle United are close to getting one of the top forwards on the market in Alexander Isak while the Wesley Fofana to Chelsea saga drags on. Manchester United still have their focus on Brazilian talent Antony, but Ajax are holding firm to see if their valuation is met.

Let's get to the latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Alexander Isak to Newcastle is nearly there

After being linked to some of the top clubs in the world last year, Isak feels like a bit of a coupe for the Magpies, even with a price of €70 million. The 22-year-old Swedish international is experienced in international play and has also scored 44 goals in 122 appearances for Real Sociedad. A unique package, the 6-foot-4 striker is someone who would seem like a target forward, but he prefers to take defenders on with his dribbling skill. Playing with Allan Saint-Maximin, Isak can form a devastating duo for Newcastle United. With Callum Wilson dealing with an injury, it's unknown if Isak will need to be thrown directly into the starting lineup if and when he makes the move, but this is a signing that puts Newcastle closer to realizing their European dreams.

Milik undergoes medical at Juve

Juventus are on the verge of signing Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique Marseille on loan with an option to buy. The former Napoli man is set for his Serie A return and arrived in Turin on Thursday to complete his medical. The veteran figures to provide depth in attack behind Dusan Vlahovic. Milik has scored double digit goals in his last four seasons, grabbing 20 for Marseille last campaign.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Wesley Fofana won't be included in the Leicester squad to face Chelsea

It's a saga that won't end as Fofana hasn't featured for the Foxes since a 4-2 loss to Arsenal. Currently training with the U-23s, Brenden Rodgers has been firm in his stance to not play Fofana while interest from Chelsea looms. Once the transfer window closes, things may become clearer, but the Blues haven't been deterred by Leicester so far. With Kalidou Koulibaly suspended this week, Chelsea would like to complete the transfer sooner than later, but Leicester have been firm in their resolve. Who will blink first?

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Manchester United continue Antony focus

Erik ten Hag still believes that he can add his former Ajax player Antony. The 22-year-old Brazilian winger appears unsettled at Ajax as he wants to join Manchester United, and he wasn't in the squad for the team's victory over Sparta Rotterdam Sunday. The Red Devils have reportedly offered €80 million, but according to The Athletic, Ajax's asking price is at €100 million. Due to growing confidence that United can get the deal done, interest in PSV forward Cody Gapko has reportedly cooled.

Antony already has two goals and two assists in only three games for Ajax this season after being involved in 22 goals last season. The electric right winger would bring a new threat to the Manchester United lineup allowing a way to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo potentially. With a front three of Antony, Jadon Sancho and one of Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial, ten Hag would have the fluid attack that he seeks for United to lead a quick-passing demolition of teams that the world got a glimpse of in United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool Monday.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.