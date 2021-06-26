The 2020 UEFA European Championships have reached the Round of 16 and one of the more intriguing matchups for the opening round of the knockout stage will take place in Seville, Spain on Sunday. Belgium has won 13 consecutive matches through the Euro 2020 qualifying process and the group stage and the Red Devils will now take on Euro 2016 champions Portugal. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Estadio de La Caruja and the winner will take on either Italy or Austria in the quarterfinals.

Belgium vs. Portugal spread: Belgium -0.5 (+140)

Belgium vs. Portugal over-under: 2.5 goals (under -135, over +105)

Belgium vs. Portugal money line: Belgium +145, Portugal +210, Draw +210

BEL: The Belgians haven't lost a match (13-0) during Euro 2020 qualifying or in the group stage

POR: Cristiano Ronaldo leads all scorers in Euro 2020 with five goals

Why you should back Belgium

The Red Devils have found a formula that works under Belgium manager and CBS Sports soccer analyst Roberto Martinez. The Spaniard was hired to lead the Belgians after a quarterfinal exit in Euro 2016 and his possession-oriented 3-4-3 has led them to a lot of success. Under Martinez, Belgium finished third in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and then vaulted to No. 1 in the world rankings with an incredible run through Euro 2020 qualifying.

Belgium went a perfect 10-0 to win its group, outscoring opponents 40-3 in the process. During the group stage, Belgium kept the momentum going by taking all nine points with wins over Russia, Denmark and Finland. With Kevin De Bruyne's creativity in the midfield and Romelu Lukaku playing the best football of his career up top, the Belgians have earned their status as the top team in the world and they'll pose problems for a Portuguese defense that gave up six goals to Germany and France.

Why you should back Portugal

Portugal won Euro 2016 but entered Euro 2020 ranked fifth in the FIFA World Rankings after finishing second behind Ukraine in Group B qualifying. That second-place finish led to them drawing into this year's "Group of Death" with Germany and France. And after opening up with a convincing 3-0 win over Hungary (the only team in the group to defeat Hungary), Portugal slipped up in a 4-2 loss to Germany.

However, Portugal rebounded to earn a 2-2 draw against France, the 2018 FIFA World Cup champions. Ronaldo has already scored five times in this tournament and is the leading scorer in the history of the European Championships. Portugal looked evenly matched with the world champions after Les Bleus had beaten Germany and drawn against Hungary. With Ronaldo still in top form at 36, Portugal's attack makes them a threat against any team in world football.

