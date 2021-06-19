Switzerland will need to secure a big win over Turkey when the sides meet in a UEFA Euro 2020 Group A matchup on Sunday. Switzerland (0-1-1) still has a chance to reach the Euro 2020 Round of 16, but will need to pile up goals and hope Wales gets trounced by Italy in the other group matchup. Turkey (0-2-0) is now in the role of spoiler and will be playing for pride. The Turks had entered the tournament unbeaten on the year but have been outscored 5-0 in the two tournament matches.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Switzerland is listed as the -143 (risk $143 to win $100) favorite on the money line, while Turkey is +400 and a draw would return +280 in the latest Switzerland vs. Turkey odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Switzerland vs. Turkey spread: Switzerland -0.5 (-145)

Switzerland vs. Turkey over-under: 2.5 goals (under +105, over -135)

Switzerland vs. Turkey money line: Switzerland -143, Turkey +400, Draw +280

SWI: Is 6-1-1 in its last eight matches dating back to November 2020

TUR: Is 4-2-2 in 2021

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss still have a lot to play for, but need a big performance against Turkey. The teams haven't met since June 2008 when Turkey recorded a 2-1 win in the UEFA European Championship. Forward Mario Gavranovic has a pair of goals over the past four matches for the Swiss. He scored in the 11th minute of a 3-2 win over Finland in a friendly on March 31, and added another in a 7-0 romp over Liechtenstein in a friendly on June 3.

Forward Breel Embolo has been the only one on the team to find the net in the tournament. The 24-year-old scored in the 49th minute of Switzerland's 1-1 tie with Wales. In 45 appearances for the Swiss, Embolo has recorded six goals. He has played for three club teams since beginning his career in 2013-14, scoring 57 goals in 227 appearances. The past two seasons, he has played for Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga League, where he has registered 14 goals in 75 matches.

Why you should back Turkey

After being blown out in the first two matches of the tournament, the Turks will be playing for pride. They will also have the chance to make sure the Swiss don't advance to the Round of 16 either by winning or keeping the match close. Italy posted a 3-0 win over Turkey in the opener, and Wales followed with a 2-0 triumph over the Turks on Wednesday. Entering the tournament, Turkey had been 5-2-7 since September 2020, which included a 3-3 tie with Germany in a friendly on Oct. 7.

Turkey's top offensive weapon has been forward Burak Yilmaz, the team's captain. In 69 appearances for Turkey, he has scored 29 goals. Yilmaz played this past season for Lille of Ligue 1. In 33 appearances, he registered 18 goals, including 16 in 28 league matches. Since 2002-03, he has made 551 appearances and scored 267 goals.

