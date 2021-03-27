Turkey were the big winners in Saturday's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the UEFA zone with a 3-0 win over Norway in Spain.

Elsewhere, Serbia fought back from two goals down to draw with Portugal and the Netherlands got their campaign up and running with a minimalist victory at home to Latvia with making history on the whistle as one of the first women to officiate a World Cup qualifying match.

Here's a look at the matchday 2 scores:

Saturday, March 27

Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1

Russia 2, Slovenia 1

Belarus 4, Estonia 2

Netherlands 2, Latvia 0

Norway 0, Turkey 3

Croatia 1, Cyprus 0

Serbia 2, Portugal 2

Ireland 0, Luxembourg 1

Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1

Slovakia 2, Malta 2

Senol Gunes' Turkish side were victorious with Ozan Tufan scoring twice and Caglar Soyuncu the once in a game that also saw Kristian Thorstvedt sent off.

The Crescent Stars now lead Group G with Montenegro on six points after their 4-1 thrashing of Gibraltar.

Serbia and Portugal also share the lead in Group A after a four-goal thriller in Belgrade that saw Diogo Jota score twice in the first half only for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Filip Kostic before Nikola Milenkovic saw red. Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a last-minute winner on a goal that appeared to have crossed the line. Unfortunately for Portugal, goal-line technology and VAR are not available at this stage of qualifying.

The Netherlands recovered from their opening loss to Turkey with a routine 2-0 win over Latvia in Amsterdam with Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong goals.

Republic of Ireland were on the receiving end of a shock 1-0 loss at home to Luxembourg with Gerson Rodrigues sealing a famous win at Aviva Stadium.

Belgium needed a Romelu Lukaku equalizer to salvage a point at home to the Czech Republic after Lukas Provod had opened the scoring 10 minutes earlier on 50 minutes.

An Artem Dzyuba double was enough for Russia to secure a 2-1 win over Slovenia with Josip Ilicic scoring for the visitors in a busy first half at Fisht Olympic Stadium.

Croatia bounced back from Slovenia's opening win with a 1-0 victory over Cyprus through a Mario Pasalic first half strike.

Slovakia needed a second half show of strength to avoid a shock home loss to Malta with David Strelec and Milan Skriniar scoring within four minutes of each other.

Elsewhere, Belarus fell behind twice to Estonia before running out 4-2 winners with Vitali Lisakovich scoring twice for the hosts in Minsk.