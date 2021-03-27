Turkey were the big winners in Saturday's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the UEFA zone with a 3-0 win over Norway in Spain.
Elsewhere, Serbia fought back from two goals down to draw with Portugal and the Netherlands got their campaign up and running with a minimalist victory at home to Latvia with making history on the whistle as one of the first women to officiate a World Cup qualifying match.
Here's a look at the matchday 2 scores:
Saturday, March 27
- Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1
- Russia 2, Slovenia 1
- Belarus 4, Estonia 2
- Netherlands 2, Latvia 0
- Norway 0, Turkey 3
- Croatia 1, Cyprus 0
- Serbia 2, Portugal 2
- Ireland 0, Luxembourg 1
- Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1
- Slovakia 2, Malta 2
Senol Gunes' Turkish side were victorious with Ozan Tufan scoring twice and Caglar Soyuncu the once in a game that also saw Kristian Thorstvedt sent off.
The Crescent Stars now lead Group G with Montenegro on six points after their 4-1 thrashing of Gibraltar.
Serbia and Portugal also share the lead in Group A after a four-goal thriller in Belgrade that saw Diogo Jota score twice in the first half only for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Filip Kostic before Nikola Milenkovic saw red. Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a last-minute winner on a goal that appeared to have crossed the line. Unfortunately for Portugal, goal-line technology and VAR are not available at this stage of qualifying.
THE END OF SERBIA-PORTUGAL WAS WILD 🤯— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset after he believed Portugal scored a late winner. pic.twitter.com/JaLAz2ghpl
The Netherlands recovered from their opening loss to Turkey with a routine 2-0 win over Latvia in Amsterdam with Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong goals.
Republic of Ireland were on the receiving end of a shock 1-0 loss at home to Luxembourg with Gerson Rodrigues sealing a famous win at Aviva Stadium.
Belgium needed a Romelu Lukaku equalizer to salvage a point at home to the Czech Republic after Lukas Provod had opened the scoring 10 minutes earlier on 50 minutes.
An Artem Dzyuba double was enough for Russia to secure a 2-1 win over Slovenia with Josip Ilicic scoring for the visitors in a busy first half at Fisht Olympic Stadium.
Croatia bounced back from Slovenia's opening win with a 1-0 victory over Cyprus through a Mario Pasalic first half strike.
Slovakia needed a second half show of strength to avoid a shock home loss to Malta with David Strelec and Milan Skriniar scoring within four minutes of each other.
Elsewhere, Belarus fell behind twice to Estonia before running out 4-2 winners with Vitali Lisakovich scoring twice for the hosts in Minsk.