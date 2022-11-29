England attempt to take out their frustration on a close rival when they wrap up play in Group B with a match against Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. The English routed Iran in their tournament opener but were unimpressive in Friday's 0-0 draw against the United States. England is looking to secure a spot in the knockout stage, while Wales will need to win by a large margin in order to reach the Round of 16 in their first World Cup appearance since 1958.

Kickoff at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar is set for 2 p.m. ET. The English are -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest England vs. Wales odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Welsh are +675 underdogs. A draw is priced at +305 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Before making any Wales vs. England picks, make sure you check out the 2022 World Cup predictions and best bets from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the England vs. Wales matchup from all sides and just locked in his World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wales vs. England:

England vs. Wales spread: England -1.5 (+127)

England vs. Wales over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Wales money line: England -220, Wales +675, Draw +305

ENG: The English have won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions

WAL: The Welsh are winless in their last seven contests overall

England vs. Wales picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back England

Prior to being shut out by Team USA, the English received goals from five different players in their World Cup opener, and Harry Kane was not one of them. The 29-year-old Kane, who led the side with 12 tallies during qualifying play, notched a pair of assists but left the scoring to his teammates. Bukayo Saka, a 21-year-old forward who has recorded four goals and six assists in 14 contests with Arsenal of the Premier League this season, led the way against Iran with a pair of tallies.

Fellow forward Raheem Sterling also came up with a strong performance, registering a goal and an assist. The 27-year-old has netted three tallies in 12 games during his first campaign with Chelsea after scoring 13 times for Manchester City in 2021-22. The English also received goals from midfielder Jude Bellingham and forwards Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford, who failed to tally in six matches during the 2018 World Cup.

Why you should back Wales

The Welsh have struggled to score of late but have some skilled veterans who can do the job. One is Gareth Bale, who has accounted for Wales' lone goal of the tournament thus far. The 33-year-old winger has tallied in two of his last five contests for the national team.

Another player who is an offensive threat is Aaron Ramsey. The 31-year-old midfielder netted three tallies in six matches during World Cup Qualifying. Meanwhile, forward Kieffer Moore will need to occupy space and draw attention from defenders, which would give Bale and Ramsey more room to maneuver and create opportunities. The 30-year-old Moore is capable of tallying himself, as he has recorded four goals in 14 contests for Bournemouth of the Premier League this season.

How to make Wales vs. England picks

Green has taken an in-depth look at Wales vs. England and is leaning Under on the goal total. He also has locked in two confident best bets, including one that returns plus money, while offering a full breakdown of the 2022 World Cup match. He's only sharing his World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins England vs. Wales in Tuesday's 2022 FIFA World Cup matchup? And where does all the betting value lie for the Group B match? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Wales vs. England, all from the soccer expert who is up almost $35,000 since the 2017-18 season, and find out.