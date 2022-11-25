The Netherlands look to move closer to a trip to the knockout stage when they take on Ecuador in a Group A match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. The Dutch, who advanced past the group stage in each of their previous 10 appearances in the tournament, began this year's competition with a 2-0 victory against Senegal. Ecuador kicked off the World Cup 2022 with their seventh straight clean sheet, a 2-0 triumph over host Qatar on Sunday.

Kickoff at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Dutch are -119 favorites (risk $119 to win $100) in the latest Netherlands vs. Ecuador odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Ecuadorians are +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 151-114-1 over his last 266 soccer picks in 2022, returning more than $2,300 for $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Ecuador vs. Netherlands:

Netherlands vs. Ecuador spread: Netherlands -0.5 (-130)

Netherlands vs. Ecuador over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Ecuador money line: Netherlands -119, Ecuador +360, Draw +230

NED: The Dutch are riding a 16-match unbeaten streak (12 wins, four draws)

ECU: The Ecuadorians have not allowed a goal since March 29

Why you should back the Netherlands

Cody Gakpo has had a strong season for PSV Eindhoven of the Dutch Eredivisie thus far and is off to a solid start for Netherlands in the World Cup. The 23-year-old winger helped earn the Dutch three points on Monday, scoring in the 84th minute to snap a scoreless deadlock. Gakpo, who has scored in three of his last four matches with the national team, leads the Dutch Eredivisie in both goals (nine) and assists (12) through 14 contests.

Netherlands also received production from Davy Klaassen in their 2022 World Cup opener. The 29-year-old midfielder doubled the team's lead in the ninth minute of added time, putting a left-footed shot from the center of the box into the top left corner of the net. Klaassen, who has scored three goals in 14 games for Ajax of the Dutch Eredivisie, has scored in two of his last three matches for the national team.

Why you should back Ecuador

The Ecuadorians took the lead against Qatar in the 15th minute of their tournament-opening match and never looked back. Enner Valencia converted on a penalty and then doubled Ecuador's advantage with a header in the 31st minute. The 33-year-old forward, who has netted 13 tallies in only 12 matches for Fenerbahce of the Turkish Super Lig this season, has scored 32 times in 67 career contests with the national team.

With the way Ecuador have been playing defensively, Valencia's first goal against Qatar was all they needed. The team has posted seven consecutive clean sheets since battling Argentina to a 1-1 draw in March. The Ecuadorians have given up more than one goal just once in their last 14 matches across all competitions.

