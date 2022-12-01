Spain will try to win the group, and Japan will be out to spring another upset Thursday when the teams meet in a Group E finale at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar. Spain lead the group, one point ahead of Japan and Costa Rica and three ahead of Germany, so it is wide open entering the final day. Spain can seal a spot with a draw, but Japan would be in danger of missing out if they draw and Germany beat Costa Rica, so all four teams will aim for victory to assure a spot. Spain looked like a major threat to contend for another World Cup title to go with their 2010 championship when they mauled Costa Rica 7-0 in their opener. Then they misfired in a 1-1 draw with Germany. Japan pulled off a surprising 2-1 victory against Germany to start their campaign but were humbled by a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica on Sunday.

Spain vs. Japan spread: Spain -1.5 (+135)

Spain vs. Japan over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Japan money line: Japan +625, Spain -225, Draw +330

JPN: Japan have outscored their opponents 29-10 in 16 games in 2022.

ESP: Spain have a 26-8 goal advantage in 11 matches this calendar year.

Why you should back Spain

La Roja have the firepower to dominate, as they showed against Los Ticos in their breakout opener. They also have a ton of experience on this stage, and in addition to their 2010 World Cup title, they are three-time European champions. They entered the tournament at +800 to win the tournament, while Japan were +25000. Veterans like captain Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Dani Carvajal and young stars like Ferran Torres, Gavi and Pedri give the team excellent balance. Torres scored twice in the opening-game rout.

Alvaro Morata has scored in both matches off the bench, and the oft-maligned 30-year-old has five goals with Atletico Madrid this season. The heady play of Busquets combined with Pedri's vision and Gavi's flair give the Spaniards a clear edge in midfield. They help Spain hold the ball more than any team in the world. They had a record 82% possession against Costa Rica and 65% against Germany, so Japan will get few opportunities to find a goal. Spain have allowed 11 total shots (four on net), in the two games, while Japan have put seven on target. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Japan

The Blue Samurai are at their best when they can sit back and spring breakout counters, so they were at a disadvantage against Costa Rica. Against a Spain side that will be more than happy to hold possession, they will be back in their comfort zone. They held the ball for just 26 percent of the match, but Takuma Asano and Ritsu Doan scored late to finish the shocking victory against the powerhouse Germans. Asano has eight international goals in 29 games, while Takumi Minamino is the leader with 17 in 46 matches but is fighting to find his form.

Midfielder Daichi Kamada has 12 goals in 20 matches in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany and has six goals in 24 international matches. Japan won all eight games in second-round AFC qualifying, with an astonishing 46-2 scoring advantage. They went 7-1-2 in the third round to qualify. Spain have a World Cup title, but Japan have been on this stage before and reached the knockout round in 2018. They led 2-0 against Belgium in the Round of 16 before losing 3-2. They entered this tournament on a run of five straight clean sheets in official matches. See which team to pick here.

