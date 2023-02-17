There are still 21 teams left on the bubble as we approach three weeks left until Selection Sunday. That seems like a lot, and it is, but that number will pare down as we get closer and it becomes apparent that teams have played their way either comfortably into the field or comfortably into the NIT.

Fifteen of those bubble teams are in action on Saturday, but there is only one "double bubble" game: Rutgers and Wisconsin, which tips off at noon to start a busy day. Six other bubble teams will be on the road, and while not every game is an opportunity for a Quad 1, just about all of them are of the can't-lose variety.

Gonzaga and Saint Mary's are two teams that won't have to sweat come Selection Sunday, having just locked up NCAA Tournament bids out of the West Coast Conference. That brings the total number of locks up to 11.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on résumé: 11 | Bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 31

Conference Locks Teams ACC 0 Big East 0 Big Ten 1 Purdue Big 12 2 Baylor, Kansas, Texas Pac-12 2 Arizona, UCLA SEC 2 Alabama, Tennessee American 1 Houston Others 2 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's

On the cut line

Saturday's 'Double Bubble' games

Rutgers at Wisconsin

12 p.m. | Big Ten Network



Rutgers Rutgers has been fading fast and falling down the bracket. The Scarlet Knights have lost three straight games, including their second Quad 3 opportunity of the season at home to Nebraska. They only have two games left against teams with no real shot at the bracket. This is not one of them.

Wisconsin Wisconsin picked up its first home win in almost a month against Michigan on Tuesday. The Badgers have bad MOV-based metrics, mostly because they rank 155th in scoring margin and in part because they have not played well at home. This is the second of four games out of five at home.

Other bubble teams in action Saturday

All references to NCAA tournament selection records and trends refer only to tournaments going back to 1994 with the exception of 2021. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of nonconference games in 2021, those rankings were not reliable enough to be considered.