No. 1 Gonzaga's next four scheduled games won't be played as scheduled due to the team's COVID-19 issues as the Bulldogs will pause competition through Dec. 14, according to an announcement from the program on Sunday. The announcement came the day after Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor came to a mutual agreement to cancel their scheduled No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown.

A Gonzaga player and another member of its traveling party for the Baylor game tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the game to be called off. Though Gonzaga and Baylor are expected to try and reschedule their highly-anticipated game, it's unclear whether the Bulldogs will try and reschedule any of the four games that will be impacted over the coming days.

Gonzaga was scheduled to host Tarleton State on Tuesday, Southern University on Thursday, Northern Arizona on Saturday an Idaho next Monday. After that, their next scheduled game is Dec. 19 on CBS against an Iowa team currently ranked No. 3 nationally. None of the four games that will be impacted by Gonzaga's pause are against marquee opponents, but the pause will be a hit to the Bulldogs' early-season momentum.

Led by the veteran trio of Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert and Drew Timme along with an infusion of new talent in freshman Jalen Suggs and Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard, the Bulldogs cemented their preseason No. 1 ranking in the AP poll during the season's first two weeks. First, they knocked off then-No. 6 Kansas to begin the season followed by quality wins against Auburn and No. 11 West Virginia.