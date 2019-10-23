NBA Draft prospects: Two Kansas players lead our draft prospects to know in Big 12 this season
A look at six Big 12 draft prospects who are on the radar going into the season, and where we project them
May 29 was a monumental day for the Big 12. It was the day the league's top program, Kansas, got its top player, Devon Dotson, officially back into the fold for the 2019-20 season. Dotson tested the NBA Draft process and made a mark at the Combine in Chicago playing against other draft-hopefuls, but he ultimately decided he had unfinished business to attend to before becoming a multi-millionaire.
And believe me when I say the money will come.
Dotson is the top-ranked draft prospect for 2020 on our Big Board hailing from the Big 12 as we enter the upcoming college basketball season, but he's certainly not alone. Heck, he's not even the only point guard. Here's who to watch this season and beyond amongst players on current rosters we expect to get plenty of buzz by the time draft season rolls around.
1. Devon Dotson, Kansas
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Position: Point guard
Draft projection: First round
What to know: Dotson's our top-ranked draft prospect from the conference, and our preseason pick for the league's Player of the Year. The leading returning scorer and assist man from last season's team (among those who played in more than 10 games), Dotson should seize control of the No. 1 role in Lawrence, Kansas.
2. Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State
Measurables: 6-5, 172 pounds
Position: Point guard
Draft projection: First round
What to know: After a better-than-expected freshman season and a breakout summer with the FIBA U19 World Cup team, the weight of the Iowa State world is now on Haliburton's shoulders. Now we're about to see what he can do in a bigger role. Last season as a bit player he shot 43.4% from 3-point range and ranked second nationally in assist/turnover ratio. If he can sustain that type of efficiency (or get anywhere close) as the catalyst for the Cyclones, he'll be a first-round lock by next summer.
3. Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
Measurables: 6-5, 210 pounds
Position: Shooting guard
Draft projection: First round
What to know: Kansas was intent on redshirting Agbaji last season until injuries and attrition thrust him into action in January. But when he stepped foot on the floor, it instantly looked like redshirting would have been a mistake. He was ready much earlier than anyone anticipated. With a full conference slate under his belt and an offseason worth of preparation, Agbaji's athleticism and potential should be ready to meet his production in the middle for a breakout sophomore season. When he puts it all together he's going to be a force.
4. Isaac Likekele, Oklahoma State
Measurables: 6-4, 215 pounds
Position: Point guard
Draft projection: Second round
What to know: On an Oklahoma State roster that was gutted by in-season defections, Likekele, a freshman last season, was thrown into the water and asked to learn how to swim on the fly. By season's end, he had solidified his status as a building block. He's got great size for a ball-handler and good vision to boot, as he finished second in league play among Big 12 players in assist rate.
5. Xavier Sneed, Kansas State
Measurables: 6-5, 215 pounds
Position: Small forward
Draft projection: Second round
What to know: The name of Sneed's game is versatility. He's a 6-5 forward with guard skills who at K-State has spent the majority of his minutes playing power forward. He's an efficient scorer, a gifted defensive weapon and a jack of all trades some may see shades of Draymond Green in.
6. Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia
Measurables: 6-9, 258 pounds
Position: Power forward
Draft projection: Second round
What to know: Bob Huggins, the man who has always done more with less, is about to do more with more. With a a McDonald's All-American pedigree, Tshiebwe is the highest-rated signee since 2000 according to 247Sports. He's got thick, broad shoulders and an energetic game that should see him be productive from day one.
Honorable mentions: Udoka Azubuike, Kansas; Chris Clarke, Texas Tech; Tristan Enaruna, Kansas; Jalen Wilson, Kansas; De'Vion Harmon, Oklahoma; Courtney Ramey, Texas; Jahmius Ramsey, Texas Tech; Yor Anei, Oklahoma State; Cameron McGriff, Oklahoma State; Desmond Bane, TCU; Silvio De Sousa, Kansas; Jase Febres, Texas
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Examining preseason rankings
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also talk about the return of Kansas-Missouri
-
Key player for No. 1 Spartans injured
Langford missed most of last season with injury and isn't expected to play until at least 2020
-
Bronny James throws down first dunk
It's likely going to be the first of many for Bronny
-
Ranking college basketball teams 1-353
Matt Norlander's annual extravaganza of looking at all 353 teams is back for the 2019-20 season
-
Big 12 Preview: Kansas picked to win
In the Big 12, our experts believe Kansas has the talent to reclaim its spot atop the league...
-
AP Top 25: Michigan St. preseason No. 1
The first edition of the AP poll has Michigan State ahead of Kentucky, Kansas and Duke