NBA Draft prospects: Two Kansas players lead our draft prospects to know in Big 12 this season

May 29 was a monumental day for the Big 12. It was the day the league's top program, Kansas, got its top player, Devon Dotson, officially back into the fold for the 2019-20 season. Dotson tested the NBA Draft process and made a mark at the Combine in Chicago playing against other draft-hopefuls, but he ultimately decided he had unfinished business to attend to before becoming a multi-millionaire.

And believe me when I say the money will come.

Dotson is the top-ranked draft prospect for 2020 on our Big Board hailing from the Big 12 as we enter the upcoming college basketball season, but he's certainly not alone. Heck, he's not even the only point guard. Here's who to watch this season and beyond amongst players on current rosters we expect to get plenty of buzz by the time draft season rolls around.

1. Devon Dotson, Kansas



Measurables: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Position: Point guard

Draft projection: First round

What to know: Dotson's our top-ranked draft prospect from the conference, and our preseason pick for the league's Player of the Year. The leading returning scorer and assist man from last season's team (among those who played in more than 10 games), Dotson should seize control of the No. 1 role in Lawrence, Kansas.

Measurables: 6-5, 172 pounds

Position: Point guard

Draft projection: First round

What to know: After a better-than-expected freshman season and a breakout summer with the FIBA U19 World Cup team, the weight of the Iowa State world is now on Haliburton's shoulders. Now we're about to see what he can do in a bigger role. Last season as a bit player he shot 43.4% from 3-point range and ranked second nationally in assist/turnover ratio. If he can sustain that type of efficiency (or get anywhere close) as the catalyst for the Cyclones, he'll be a first-round lock by next summer.

3. Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Measurables: 6-5, 210 pounds

Position: Shooting guard

Draft projection: First round

What to know: Kansas was intent on redshirting Agbaji last season until injuries and attrition thrust him into action in January. But when he stepped foot on the floor, it instantly looked like redshirting would have been a mistake. He was ready much earlier than anyone anticipated. With a full conference slate under his belt and an offseason worth of preparation, Agbaji's athleticism and potential should be ready to meet his production in the middle for a breakout sophomore season. When he puts it all together he's going to be a force.

Measurables: 6-4, 215 pounds

Position: Point guard

Draft projection: Second round

What to know: On an Oklahoma State roster that was gutted by in-season defections, Likekele, a freshman last season, was thrown into the water and asked to learn how to swim on the fly. By season's end, he had solidified his status as a building block. He's got great size for a ball-handler and good vision to boot, as he finished second in league play among Big 12 players in assist rate.

Measurables: 6-5, 215 pounds

Position: Small forward

Draft projection: Second round

What to know: The name of Sneed's game is versatility. He's a 6-5 forward with guard skills who at K-State has spent the majority of his minutes playing power forward. He's an efficient scorer, a gifted defensive weapon and a jack of all trades some may see shades of Draymond Green in.

Measurables: 6-9, 258 pounds

Position: Power forward

Draft projection: Second round

What to know: Bob Huggins, the man who has always done more with less, is about to do more with more. With a a McDonald's All-American pedigree, Tshiebwe is the highest-rated signee since 2000 according to 247Sports. He's got thick, broad shoulders and an energetic game that should see him be productive from day one.

Honorable mentions: Udoka Azubuike, Kansas; Chris Clarke, Texas Tech; Tristan Enaruna, Kansas; Jalen Wilson, Kansas; De'Vion Harmon, Oklahoma; Courtney Ramey, Texas; Jahmius Ramsey, Texas Tech; Yor Anei, Oklahoma State; Cameron McGriff, Oklahoma State; Desmond Bane, TCU; Silvio De Sousa, Kansas; Jase Febres, Texas