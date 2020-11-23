|
No. 25 North Carolina takes aim at No. 2 Notre Dame
A week off might have been good for No. 2 Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish must return to action ready for more challenges.
"There are still some things out there for us that we need to get better," coach Brian Kelly said. "Get ready for this stretch drive because it's going to be a tough one. A lot work left for this football team."
A matchup with No. 25 North Carolina comes next for Notre Dame on Friday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
"We definitely understand this is a big opportunity for our team and it's a tremendous challenge against a team like Notre Dame," North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell said. "We know the impact a win like this can have on a program. It's definitely a game we want to win and we're going to put in all the work."
With three games remaining, Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) still has work to do to qualify for the ACC championship game. Clemson and Miami, both with one loss, are in the mix, while North Carolina (6-2, 6-2) can stay in contention by defeating the Irish.
Notre Dame and North Carolina have similar firepower, though that's often produced in varying fashions.
In its most recent game, North Carolina wiped out a 21-point second-half hole to overcome visiting Wake Forest 59-53 on Nov. 14. Later that day, Notre Dame followed its conquering of then-No. 1 Clemson by winning 45-31 at Boston College.
Howell posted a school-record 550 passing yards against Wake Forest.
"If you look at them, certainly the first thing is the big-chunk plays," Kelly said. "... Eliminating the big-chunk plays, making them earn it down the field, I think is job (No.) 1. They have schemes for everything. We have to do a good job of keeping them to minimum gains. They're going to move the ball."
Kelly said the Irish continue to evolve at the cornerback position, which includes true freshman Clarence Lewis on one side. In order to keep the Tar Heels in check, controlling the line of scrimmage will be important.
"We still have to work a rotation to get a pass rush," Kelly said.
Notre Dame limits opponents to an ACC-best 85.1 rushing yards per game. North Carolina running backs Javonte Williams (108.5) and Michael Carter (100.9) both average more than that on the ground individually. Williams has a league-high 18 touchdowns, 15 coming on the ground.
Howell tops the ACC with 338 yards per game of total offense and 23 touchdown passes.
"We definitely have a lot of confidence that we can score as many points as it takes to win," Howell said. "We are going to have a really good plan."
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has thrown for 11 touchdowns with one interception. Irish running back Kyren Williams has posted 97.1 rushing yards per game.
North Carolina has given up some large point totals. The Tar Heels could have some new looks this week.
"We're also throwing in some wrinkles in practice to make sure we're on top of everything," linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel said. "Notre Dame likes to attack your weaknesses, and we've seen that on tape throughout the year."
Notre Dame will have adjustments to make on the offensive line.
Four-year starting right guard Tommy Kraemer underwent an appendectomy and will miss the North Carolina game, according to reports out of South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame is already without center Jarrett Patterson because of a broken foot.
This is North Carolina's final ACC home game, though the Tar Heels will attempt to play a nonleague home game next week against Western Carolina.
That game, which was added to the schedule after the Tar Heels' attempts to play nonconference contests in September were derailed, was pushed up from Dec. 11 to Dec. 5 amid numerous rescheduled ACC games.
The Tar Heels play at Miami on Dec. 12.
--Field Level Media
|
|
K. Williams
23 RB
124 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 20 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|
|
S. Howell
7 QB
211 PaYds, PaTD, 2 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|14
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|480
|298
|Total Plays
|67
|57
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|201
|87
|Rush Attempts
|34
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|279
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|23-33
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-24
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.0
|7-50.6
|Return Yards
|8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|279
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|201
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|480
|TOTAL YDS
|298
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|23/33
|279
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|23
|124
|2
|47
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|8
|48
|0
|33
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|1
|13
|1
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|6
|6
|135
|0
|53
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|6
|4
|54
|0
|16
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|5
|3
|34
|0
|21
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|5
|4
|20
|1
|11
|
J. Wilkins Jr. 18 WR
|J. Wilkins Jr.
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
G. Takacs 85 TE
|G. Takacs
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 S
|S. Crawford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 19 DL
|J. Ademilola
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Liufau 35 LB
|M. Liufau
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 26 DB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DE
|R. Mills
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/2
|32
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|5
|43.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|17/26
|211
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|8
|57
|0
|26
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|11
|28
|0
|10
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|11
|2
|1
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|7
|4
|84
|0
|51
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|9
|6
|64
|0
|20
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|4
|2
|11
|1
|6
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. McMichael 1 DB
|K. McMichael
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Conley 0 DB
|J. Conley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 12 LB
|T. Fox
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 20 DB
|T. Grimes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 88 DL
|M. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pinder Jr. 55 DL
|C. Pinder Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 56 DL
|T. Fox
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 10 LB
|D. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|1/1
|42
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|7
|50.6
|5
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - UNC 29(0:51 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - UNC 20(1:09 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 29 for 9 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah52-B.Bauer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UNC 20(1:17 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:20 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 20 for -5 yards (91-A.Ogundeji).
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NC 25 fair catch by 8-M.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ND 1(1:23 - 4th) 23-K.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 14(1:30 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 85-G.Takacs. 85-G.Takacs pushed ob at NC 1 for 13 yards (42-T.Hopper).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 14(1:30 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 85-G.Takacs. 85-G.Takacs pushed ob at NC 2 for 12 yards (42-T.Hopper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ND 14(2:17 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to NC 14 for no gain (88-M.Murphy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 19(3:02 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to NC 14 for 5 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(3:46 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to NC 19 for 11 yards (1-K.McMichael21-C.Surratt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 39(4:22 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to NC 30 for 9 yards (20-T.Grimes21-C.Surratt).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(5:08 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to NC 39 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 11(5:52 - 4th) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at NC 42 for 47 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - UNC 42(6:00 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 48 yards from NC 42 out of bounds at the ND 10.
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - UNC 43(6:09 - 4th) Penalty on NC 2-D.Brown Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ND 43. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - UNC 41(6:40 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at ND 43 for -2 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa35-M.Liufau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 41(7:13 - 4th) 7-S.Howell scrambles to ND 41 for no gain (40-D.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(7:19 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 49(7:44 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at ND 41 for 8 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(8:13 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at ND 49 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 35(8:40 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 46 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(9:10 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 35 for 2 yards (56-H.Cross).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ND 35(9:15 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 32 yards from ND 35 to NC 33 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 35(9:25 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ND 35(9:30 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek. Penalty on ND 11-B.Skowronek Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ND 35. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 35(10:03 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to ND 45 for 10 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(10:49 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 35 for 4 yards (55-C.Pinder).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 20(11:26 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 31 for 11 yards (88-M.Murphy).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 19(12:13 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 20 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(12:50 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 19 for 3 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UNC 35(12:58 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 50 yards from NC 35 to ND 15 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 30(13:36 - 4th) 7-S.Howell scrambles to NC 35 for 5 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 29(14:09 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NC 30 for 1 yard (3-H.Griffith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 28(14:45 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NC 29 for 1 yard (7-I.Foskey35-M.Liufau).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ND 15(15:00 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 57 yards from ND 15 to the NC 28 downed by 3-A.Davis.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 11(0:14 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at ND 15 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - ND 4(0:52 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek pushed ob at ND 11 for 7 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - ND 8(1:02 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 3-A.Davis False start 4 yards enforced at ND 8. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - ND 6(1:44 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 8 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt52-J.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 11(1:44 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 88-J.McKinley False start 5 yards enforced at ND 11. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UNC 42(1:53 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 47 yards from NC 42 out of bounds at the ND 11.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 41(2:29 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 42 for 1 yard (91-A.Ogundeji).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNC 41(2:33 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(3:00 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 41 for 5 yards (7-I.Foskey6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(3:19 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 36 for 16 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - ND 14(3:24 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - ND 17(4:03 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to NC 14 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ND 17(4:09 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(4:51 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to NC 17 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 29(5:25 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to NC 18 for 53 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UNC 30(5:35 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 49 yards from NC 30. 32-M.Salerno to ND 29 for 8 yards (7-E.Asante).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UNC 30(5:40 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNC 23(6:22 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 30 for 7 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah20-S.Crawford).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(7:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 23 for -2 yards (19-J.Ademilola).
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NC 25 fair catch by 8-M.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 13(7:11 - 3rd) 11-B.Skowronek runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(7:42 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 18-J.Wilkins. 18-J.Wilkins runs ob at NC 13 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ND 35(7:48 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins. Penalty on NC 20-T.Grimes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(7:56 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 50(8:33 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to NC 35 for 15 yards (0-J.Conley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 50(8:39 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 50(8:45 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 29(9:19 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek pushed ob at ND 50 for 21 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 29(9:24 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - ND 24(9:38 - 3rd) Team penalty on NC Offside 5 yards enforced at ND 24. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 19(10:12 - 3rd) to ND 19 FUMBLES. 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis pushed ob at ND 24 for 5 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 16(10:52 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 19 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 15(11:32 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys to ND 16 for 1 yard (12-T.Fox).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 3(11:53 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley pushed ob at ND 15 for 12 yards (20-T.Grimes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 3(12:27 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 3 for no gain (42-T.Hopper).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UNC 36(12:39 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 62 yards from NC 36 to the ND 2 downed by 0-J.Conley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UNC 36(13:13 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 36 for no gain (99-R.Mills).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UNC 41(13:34 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 25-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at NC 41. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - UNC 32(14:12 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 41 for 9 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(14:45 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 32 for -3 yards (40-D.White).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 35 for 10 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NC 25 fair catch by 4-R.Groves.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - ND 14(0:05 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 14(0:10 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ND 29(0:16 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer. Penalty on NC 2-D.Chapman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 29. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 38(0:24 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to NC 29 for 9 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(0:28 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(0:35 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs ob at NC 38 for 10 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 41(0:39 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams runs ob at NC 48 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(1:03 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek pushed ob at ND 41 for 6 yards (1-K.McMichael0-J.Conley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(1:10 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Team penalty on NC Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UNC 25(1:15 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UNC 25(1:20 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to ND 25 for no gain (35-M.Liufau41-K.Hinish).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 28(1:54 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to ND 25 for 3 yards (7-I.Foskey35-M.Liufau).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(2:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to ND 28 for 5 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(2:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to ND 33 for 23 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - UNC 19(3:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 11-J.Downs. 11-J.Downs to NC 29 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton). Penalty on ND 14-K.Hamilton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NC 29.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - UNC 19(3:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UNC 29(3:42 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at ND 22 for 49 yards (26-C.Lewis). Penalty on NC 73-M.McKethan Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(4:14 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 29 for no gain (9-D.Hayes).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 18 - UNC 9(4:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs ob at NC 29 for 20 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UNC 17(5:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 9 for -8 yards (40-D.White99-R.Mills).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 17(5:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 3(5:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 17 for 14 yards (19-J.Ademilola14-K.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ND 42(5:58 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 39 yards from NC 42 to the NC 3 downed by 14-K.Hamilton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ND 42(6:06 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ND 42(6:46 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree to NC 42 for no gain (55-C.Pinder56-T.Fox).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(7:24 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to NC 42 for 1 yard (42-T.Hopper).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 45(8:02 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer runs ob at NC 43 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 40(8:45 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to ND 45 for 5 yards (0-J.Conley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(8:49 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UNC 9(8:58 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 51 yards from NC 9 out of bounds at the ND 40.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - UNC 1(9:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 9 for 8 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - UNC 4(10:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 1 for -3 yards (7-I.Foskey).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 3(10:59 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 4 for 1 yard (41-K.Hinish95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ND 46(11:10 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 51 yards from ND 46 to the NC 3 downed by 24-J.Kiser.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 42(11:56 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 46 for 4 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - ND 44(12:39 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 42 for -2 yards (12-T.Fox).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(13:10 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 44 for 6 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 35(13:45 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 38 for 3 yards (98-K.Hester).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 26(14:17 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 18-J.Wilkins. 18-J.Wilkins pushed ob at ND 35 for 9 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ND 21(14:24 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 98-K.Hester Offside 5 yards enforced at ND 21. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(14:47 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at ND 21 for 5 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UNC 37(14:54 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 47 yards from NC 37 out of bounds at the ND 16.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UNC 37(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNC 34(0:18 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 37 for 3 yards (35-M.Liufau).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(0:48 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 34 for -1 yard (91-A.Ogundeji).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:05 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 35 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:05 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 4(1:15 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - ND 6(1:49 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to NC 4 for 2 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(2:27 - 1st) 12-I.Book pushed ob at NC 6 for 33 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(2:55 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to NC 39 for 43 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 18 for 18 yards (34-B.Brooks8-K.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UNC 1(3:05 - 1st) 7-S.Howell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+51 YD
|
2 & 15 - UNC 48(3:33 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to ND 1 for 51 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 44(3:57 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to ND 42 for 2 yards (20-S.Crawford). Penalty on NC 75-J.Ezeudu Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 42.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(4:26 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to ND 44 for 3 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 39(4:41 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to ND 47 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(4:46 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(5:19 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 39 for 14 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 2(5:23 - 1st) 23-K.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - ND 7(5:59 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to NC 2 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(6:38 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at NC 7 for 18 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 41(7:17 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to NC 25 for 16 yards (0-J.Conley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(7:43 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to NC 41 for no gain (44-J.Gemmel).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 43(8:16 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to NC 41 for 16 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(8:43 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 43 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 33(9:22 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 39 for 6 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(9:56 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to ND 33 for 8 yards.
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNC 6(10:01 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 4(10:34 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to ND 6 for -2 yards (19-J.Ademilola40-D.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - UNC 4(10:39 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 17(11:17 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to ND 4 for 13 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(11:43 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to ND 17 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah9-D.Hayes).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 46(12:12 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to ND 20 for 26 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 50(12:50 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to ND 46 for 4 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa41-K.Hinish).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - ND 14(13:01 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 36 yards from ND 14. 5-D.Newsome to NC 50 for no gain (40-D.White).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - ND 27(14:02 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 14 for -13 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ND 27(14:34 - 1st) 12-I.Book pushed ob at ND 27 for no gain (17-C.Collins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 27 for 2 yards (17-C.Collins10-D.Evans).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
