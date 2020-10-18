Texas A&M's climb in the Associated Press Top 25 continues as the Aggies have entered the top 10 in the latest rankings. After a comfortable 28-14 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Texas A&M came in at No. 7 in the AP poll. A&M was previously ranked as low as No. 18 following a blowout loss to Alabama, but two straight wins over the Florida and Mississippi State have made Jimbo Fisher's team one of the hottest in college football. In all, the SEC has four teams in the top 10.
Conversely, North Carolina's time as a top-five team was short-lived. The Tar Heels fell nine spots to No. 14 after their 31-28 loss at Florida State on Saturday. North Carolina had risen quickly up the AP rankings since its season began, ascending from No. 12 to start the year to No. 5 within a matter of weeks. However, after its failed comeback against the Seminoles, Mack Brown's team took a tumble out of the top 10.
Elsewhere, Auburn, Tennessee and Louisiana fell out of the AP poll, just as they did in the Coaches Poll, following Week 7 losses. Marshall, NC State and Coastal Carolina entered the top 25 after big Week 7 wins.
Here's how the rest of the AP Top 25 looks heading into Week 8.
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State
6. Oklahoma State
7. Texas A&M
8. Penn State
9. Cincinnati
10. Florida
11. Miami (FL)
12. BYU
13. Oregon
T14. North Carolina
T14. Wisconsin
16. SMU
17. Iowa State
18. Michigan
19. Virginia Tech
20. Kansas State
21. Minnesota
22. Marshall
23. NC State
24. USC
25. Coastal Carolina
Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona State 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1