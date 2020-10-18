Texas A&M's climb in the Associated Press Top 25 continues as the Aggies have entered the top 10 in the latest rankings. After a comfortable 28-14 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Texas A&M came in at No. 7 in the AP poll. A&M was previously ranked as low as No. 18 following a blowout loss to Alabama, but two straight wins over the Florida and Mississippi State have made Jimbo Fisher's team one of the hottest in college football. In all, the SEC has four teams in the top 10.

Conversely, North Carolina's time as a top-five team was short-lived. The Tar Heels fell nine spots to No. 14 after their 31-28 loss at Florida State on Saturday. North Carolina had risen quickly up the AP rankings since its season began, ascending from No. 12 to start the year to No. 5 within a matter of weeks. However, after its failed comeback against the Seminoles, Mack Brown's team took a tumble out of the top 10.

Elsewhere, Auburn, Tennessee and Louisiana fell out of the AP poll, just as they did in the Coaches Poll, following Week 7 losses. Marshall, NC State and Coastal Carolina entered the top 25 after big Week 7 wins.

Here's how the rest of the AP Top 25 looks heading into Week 8.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma State

7. Texas A&M

8. Penn State

9. Cincinnati

10. Florida

11. Miami (FL)

12. BYU

13. Oregon

T14. North Carolina

T14. Wisconsin

16. SMU

17. Iowa State

18. Michigan

19. Virginia Tech

20. Kansas State

21. Minnesota

22. Marshall

23. NC State

24. USC

25. Coastal Carolina

Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona State 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1