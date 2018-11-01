College football odds, picks, lines for Week 10: Proven computer model loving Kentucky, Texas

Week 10 college football odds continue to shift as kickoffs approach. No. 5 Michigan is favored by 10.5 in Ann Arbor over No. 14 Penn State, with the total moving up from 52.5 to 53.5. Bettors have shown confidence in No. 3 Notre Dame, moving the Irish from -7 to -9.5 at Northwestern. And the college football odds in two division-defining SEC on CBS battles continue to shift, with No. 1 Alabama now favored by 14.5, up a half-point, against No. 4 LSU. And No. 6 Georgia is now favored by 8.5 points, down 1.5 from the opener, against No. 11 Kentucky. With so many eye-popping matchups on the schedule and college football odds and lines on the move, be sure to check out the Week 10 college football picks and predictions from SportLine's advanced computer.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 9, including nailing Oklahoma State's outright upset of No. 6 Texas. It also was all over Georgia (-6.5) covering against Florida and recommended California (+12) against Washington, as well as Kentucky (+7) against Missouri. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every single play of Week 10 and its college football picks are in. One of the Week 10 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 11 Kentucky covers as an 8.5-point home underdog against No. 6 Georgia.

There's a lot riding on this matchup, with the winner clinching the SEC East. The model is calling for Georgia to get the victory, but with a spread approaching double-digits, there's significant value on the Wildcats in what should be a tight battle.

Kentucky's defense has been its strength this season, coming into Saturday ranked second in the conference. It held a normally high-powered Missouri offense to just 14 points last week, and the model says the Wildcats will limit Georgia's vaunted rushing attack to around 150 yards Saturday, helping the Wildcats cover in 54 percent of simulations .

Another one of the top Week 10 college football picks the model loves: No. 15 Texas (-2) rolls to a cover at home against No. 12 West Virginia.

The Longhorns had won six straight before a 38-35 setback against Oklahoma State on the road last week. West Virginia, meanwhile, is trying to stay alive in the race for the College Football Playoff as the Mountaineers come into this game with a 6-1 mark following their 58-14 blowout of Baylor last week.

The model sees an edge for Texas on the ground, projecting the Longhorns to pile up over 150 yards against a WVU rushing defense ranked 89th in the country. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger also throws for 300 yards, out-dueling Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier, as the Longhorns cover in almost 65 percent of simulations. There's also value on the Under (58) because that hits more than 60 percent of the time.

The model also has an extremely strong pick for the showdown between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 LSU, saying one side hits against the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations, and is calling for a Top 25 team to get stunned on the road by a huge underdog in an upset that will shake up conference standings forever.

Nebraska at Ohio State (-18, 72.5)

Michigan State at Maryland (+2.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M at Auburn (-4, 49)

Louisville at Clemson (-38.5, 61)

South Carolina at Ole Miss (PK, 67.5)

Iowa at Purdue (-2.5, 50.5)

Georgia at Kentucky (+8.5, 44.5)

Florida State at NC State (-9, 53.5)

West Virginia at Texas (-2, 58)

Tulane at South Florida (-7, 59.5)

Boston College at Virginia Tech (+2, 57.5)

Penn State at Michigan (-10.5, 53.5)

Missouri at Florida (-6, 57.5)

Utah at Arizona State (+7, 56)

Duke at Miami (-9.5, 50.5)

Notre Dame at Northwestern (+9.5, 53.5)

UCLA at Oregon (-10, 62)

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State (-23.5, 48.5)

Oklahoma at Texas Tech (+13.5, 77)

Alabama at LSU (+14.5, 54)

Stanford at Washington (-10, 45.5)

California at Washington State (-9.5, 50)