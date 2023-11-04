Ohio State jumped to the top spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, and it will try to defend that ranking when it travels to Rutgers on Saturday during the Week 10 college football schedule. The Buckeyes have won all eight of their games, with six of those victories coming by double digits. Rutgers beat Indiana its last time out, reaching the six-win mark for the first time since 2014. Ohio State is a 19-point favorite in the Week 10 college football odds from SportsLine consensus.

The top four teams in the country are each favored by at least 15 points in the Week 10 college football spreads, while No. 5 Washington is a 3-point road favorite at No. 20 USC.

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 18 Utah (-11) bounces back against Arizona State at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The Utes suffered their second loss of the season against No. 8 Oregon last week in a blowout while Arizona State is coming off its first Pac-12 win under head coach Kenny Dillingham over Washington State.

However, the model is predicting some market overreaction on both sides. Utah has won five of the last seven in this rivalry, including wins in each of the last three head-to-head meetings. The Utes won 21-3 in 2019, 35-21 in 2021 and 34-13 last season on the road, covering the spread in all three matchups. Despite giving up 35 points at home to Oregon last week, Utah has one of the nation's best defenses. The Utes rank 18th in the country in points allowed per game (17.5) while the Arizona State offense ranks 118th in scoring (19.6 ppg). That's a big reason why the model has Utah covering in well over 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 2 Georgia (-15) cruises to another blowout win at home against Missouri in a SEC on CBS matchup that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs have won nine straight meetings between these teams, and they are peaking at the right time again this year. They scored 40 points for the third time in five weeks with their 43-20 win over Florida last week, despite playing without star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle).

Veteran wide receiver Ladd McConkey stepped up with 135 receiving yards and a touchdown, as quarterback Carson Beck threw for at least 300 yards for the fourth time in the last five games. Missouri has only been held under 30 points once this season, but it is facing a Georgia defense that has yet to allow more than 21 points in a game this year. The Bulldogs outgained the Tigers by 200 yards last season, and their improved red-zone efficiency is one reason why they are covering the spread in over 70% of the model's simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

Saturday, Nov. 4

UConn vs. Tennessee (-35, 55.5)

Notre Dame vs. Clemson (+3, 44.5)

Arkansas vs. Florida (-3, 49)

Ohio State vs. Rutgers (+19, 42)

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss (-3, 52)

Kansas State vs. Texas (-3.5, 50)

Arizona State vs. Utah (-11, 39)

Army vs. Air Force (-17.5, 32)

Missouri vs. Georgia (-15, 55.5)

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (-10, 48.5)

Penn State vs. Maryland (+8.5, 50.5)

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (+21.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (+6, 62)

California vs. Oregon (-24.5, 59.5)

Purdue vs. Michigan (-33, 53)

Washington vs. USC (+3, 77.5)

LSU vs. Alabama (-3, 61.5)

Oregon State vs. Colorado (+13, 61)

UCLA vs. Arizona (+2.5, 50)