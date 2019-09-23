College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 5: Proven computer model loving Ohio State, Northwestern

Conference matchups will be in the spotlight in Week 5 of the college football schedule with league standings beginning to take shape. The latest Week 5 college football odds list No. 7 Auburn, fresh off a landmark victory over No. 23 Texas A&M, as a 10.5-point favorite over SEC West opponent Mississippi State. No. 8 Wisconsin, meanwhile, has been one of the most impressive teams in the nation through four weeks and solidified itself as a legitimate contender with a blowout of No. 20 Michigan over the weekend. The Badgers are 23.5-point favorites against Northwestern in a Big Ten West showdown on Saturday. Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 5 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 5 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Ohio State (-17) covers on the road against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 3-1 straight-up, but just 1-3 against the spread. And they've struggled against Power Five competition, dropping a Week 2 game to Colorado and then being pushed to the brink by Illinois in Week 4. In both games, Nebraska's defense gave up at least 31 points.

The model predicts that Ohio State's high-flying offense, led by Heisman contender Justin Fields at quarterback, will exploit that unit. The Buckeyes are averaging a whopping 53.5 points per game, good for the third in the nation. And the simulation is calling for 350 yards of total offense and four touchdowns for Fields as the Buckeyes cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, so confidently lock them in as one of your top Week 5 college football picks.

Another one of the 2019 Week 5 college football predictions from the model: Northwestern stays within a 23.5-point spread against No. 8 Wisconsin. The Badgers are red-hot after taking down No. 20 Michigan, 35-14, in Week 4. On the season, Wisconsin has outscored its opponents 145-14. But Northwestern has only given up 20.7 points per game thus far, and the model sees this as a lower-scoring contest that won't allow the Badgers to run away and cover.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor piles up close to 150 yards on the ground, but it's Northwestern that stays within the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations in a series that hasn't been decided by more than 20 points since 2013.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 5, including the top 25 showdown between No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 18 Virginia, and is calling for a top national title contender to get a huge scare this weekend. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which national title contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest Week 5 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $5,300 in profit over the past four seasons.

Navy at Memphis (-11.5)

Duke at Virginia Tech (-2.5)

Penn State at Maryland (+7)

San Jose St. at Air Force (-20)

Arizona St. at California (-4.5)

Northwestern at Wisconsin (-23.5)

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (+22.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma (-24.5)

USC at Washington (-10)

Virginia at Notre Dame (-11)

Wake Forest at Boston College (+6.5)

Clemson at North Carolina (+25.5)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-34.5)

Iowa State at Baylor (+2.5)

Indiana at Michigan State (-14.5)

Mississippi State at Auburn (-10.5)

Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-4)

Stanford at Oregon State (+3)

Ohio State at Nebraska (+17)

Washington State at Utah (-6)

UCLA at Arizona (-7.5)