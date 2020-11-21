For the second straight week, the 2020 college football season has been absolutely ravaged by postponements and cancellations caused by COVID-19. With a significant number of games previously scheduled for Saturday now not being played, the slate has been somewhat reduced. Nevertheless, there are two massive games between undefeated, ranked BIg Ten teams that will carry the day and one of college football's hottest rivalries taking us through the evening hours.

No. 3 Ohio State will look to retain its place atop the Big Ten when it hosts a No. 9 Indiana team that has surprised to start the season and boasts a defense that could give the Buckeyes some trouble. No. 19 Northwestern also hosts a No. 10 Wisconsin team that has been the strongest member of its division as of late but has only suited up for two games this season after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Bedlam should be exciting as well with No. 18 Oklahoma hosting No. 14 Oklahoma State as the Cowboys hope their surprisingly stout defense can extinguish a rejuvenated Sooners offense.

But we're not here to talk about wins and losses. We care about whether these teams will cover their spreads. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports throughout the day for college football coverage from the opening kickoff at noon to the final whistle of day. Let's take a look at our expert picks for Week 11.

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook | All times Eastern

No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State (noon, Fox)

Latest Odds: Buckeyes -20.5 Bet Now

What sticks out to me about Indiana's incredible start is that a lot of what's pushed this team forward in 2020 isn't sustainable. Through four games, 37.8% of the points Indiana has scored on offense have come off turnovers. That's the second-highest rate in the country, trailing only Purdue. The national average is roughly 16.8%. The average distance of Indiana's touchdown drives, thanks to the turnovers it has forced, has been 53.2 yards. The only team in the country with a shorter average is Washington, and Washington has played one game. The Hoosiers have forced 12 turnovers through their first four games and taken advantage of all of them. That's not likely to happen against an Ohio State team that has done a much better job of taking care of the ball. Indiana's offense hasn't shown a knack for putting together 75-yard touchdown drives as it will probably have to do against Ohio State on Saturday. That makes it very difficult for me to trust the Hoosiers to hang with an Ohio State team that beat them 51-10 on the road last season. Pick: Ohio State (-20.5) -- Tom Fornelli

No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Latest Odds: Badgers -7.5 Bet Now

I don't have an excellent feel for either side of this line. On one hand, I hate going against Northwestern as an underdog because it performs its best in these situations under Pat Fitzgerald. On the other hand, Wisconsin has looked unstoppable. While Northwestern's defense will be the toughest one the Badgers have faced this year, I'm concerned about Northwestern's waning offense. I don't know how many points this unit will manage against one of the country's top defenses. So, while I think playing the under is the smartest play if looking for a side of the spread, I'd go with Wisconsin before Northwestern. But again, I don't love it. If you can find it under a touchdown, it becomes a lot more appealing. Pick: Wisconsin (-7) -- Tom Fornelli



Dennis Dodd Chip Patterson Tom Fornelli Barrett Sallee Ben Kercheval Jerry Palm David Cobb ATS Northwestern Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Northwestern Wisconsin Wisconsin S/U Northwestern Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin

Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Latest Odds: Crimson Tide -30.5 Bet Now

Dial-a-score games involving Alabama are always sketchy because you never know when coach Nick Saban will take his foot off the gas. Knowing that, it's important to take a look at the bigger picture. The Crimson Tide will host Auburn next week in the Iron Bowl, which is the most important game of the season every year -- especially when it isn't the last game of the regular season and the division title race is still on. Because of that, expect Saban to crank things down and get the second-teamers in as quickly as possible. Terry Wilson and the Wildcats running game will shorten the game and get a cover ... even though the game will never be in doubt. Pick: Kentucky (+30) -- Barrett Sallee



Dennis Dodd Chip Patterson Tom Fornelli Barrett Sallee Ben Kercheval Jerry Palm David Cobb ATS Kentucky Kentucky Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Kentucky S/U Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Latest Odds: Sooners -7 Bet Now

Oklahoma State has shown it can win in a variety of ways, but most typically, it leans on its defense this season. Will that hold up against a red-hot Sooners offense? Oklahoma is now the Big 12 leader in points per game by six. The Cowboys have players at every level and the matchup between them and guys like Jeremiah Hall or receiver Marvin Mims should be great. That defense has been more than enough to keep Oklahoma State in every game. I think that holds up again, at the very least to cover the spread. Pick: Oklahoma State +7 -- Ben Kercheval

No. 20 USC at Utah (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Latest Odds: Trojans -2.5 Bet Now

It'll be interesting to see where this line ends up on game day. It's moved some in favor of USC. The Trojans have been frustrating to watch even if you're not emotionally invested. Still, they have two games under their belt and Utah has none. And while the Utes are talking as though they'll be fine roster-wise, you just don't know what a team has until it's been on the field. The spread makes you pause for a minute, but USC is literally the only proven one of the two. Pick: USC -2.5 -- Ben Kercheval