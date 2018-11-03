College football picks, schedule: Predictions for key top 25 games today during Week 10

Call it stand-up Saturday if you wish as the biggest week of the season goes down not only with four games between top 25 teams but a bevy of potential upsets throughout the expansive slate. The two biggest games of the day will decide the SEC East and potentially the SEC West on CBS, but there are other huge matchups in the Big Ten and involving Notre Dame as well. There is plenty to feast on Saturday as upsets are bound to continue this week. Who exactly will get knocked off? That obviously remains to be seen.

With action beginning early in the day and continuing late into the evening, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Saturday along with our predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern

No. 6 Georgia at No. 9 Kentucky (+9.5) -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com: The atmosphere will be electric in Lexington for one of the biggest Kentucky football games of all time. Georgia staying composed -- something it didn't do against LSU -- will tell the tale. After what happened against Florida, it's fair to assume that the cobwebs are out of Jake Fromm's head and he will come up big in the critical situation. The Bulldogs will put eight in the box -- and sometimes more than that -- to slow down Benny Snell enough to force Terry Wilson to win with his arm. He'll roll snake eyes late to give Georgia the SEC East title and a late cover. Pick: Georgia (-9.5) -- Barrett Sallee

No. 13 West Virginia at No. 17 Texas (-2.5) -- 3:30 p.m. on FOX, fuboTV (Try for free): West Virginia is capable of beating any team in the Big 12, but this is a matchup problem. If Texas gets back to running the ball well and hitting big wideouts Collin Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, that's a type of beating for which there's usually no in-game adjustment. And if Texas gets into West Virginia's backfield, the Mountaineers haven't shown they can handle the pressure. Pick: Texas -2.5 -- Ben Kercheval

No. 14 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (-10.5) -- 3:45 p.m. on ESPN: I don't have a lot of confidence in this pick because, even if its won its last two games, it's hard to trust Penn State right now -- particularly against a team with a defense like that of Michigan. Still, even with all of that being said, while I expect Michigan to win the game, I'm taking Penn State to cover. However, if this spread were at 9.5 instead of 10.5, I'd be on Michigan. Pick: Penn State +10.5 -- Tom Fornelli

What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 10? And what contender will get stunned by a huge underdog? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

No. 4 Notre Dame at Northwestern (+9.5) -- 7:15 p.m. on ESPN: Not only is Northwestern batting 1.000 against the spread as an underdog, it's 3-1 straight up in those games and the only loss was by three to Michigan. (Northwestern was leading in that game, too.) So the trend says take the Wildcats and the points. The real question is whether Pat Fitzgerald's team has enough to pull off a second straight upset. Isaiah Bowser and the new-look rushing attack may be the difference. Pick: Northwestern +9.5 -- Ben Kercheval

No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU (+14.5) -- 8 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com: This game is really simple. It's quarterback vs. quarterback. Devin White's absence in the first half will have a huge impact on the game, allow Alabama to put up a few early scores and force LSU into obvious passing situations more times than it wants. Joe Burrow will make a few game-changing mistakes in the face of pressure to turn the biggest game of the year in college football sideways in the second half. Pick: Alabama (-14.5) -- Barrett Sallee