Florida, Arizona State schedule future home-and-home series for 2028 and 2031
This will mark the first time the Gators and Sun Devils have met
For the first time ever, Arizona State and Florida are scheduled to meet on the gridiron. In dual releases on Tuesday, the schools announced that they had agreed to a future home-and-home series for 2028 and 2031. According to Arizona State's statement, the first game will be played on Sept. 16, 2028 in Tempe at Sun Devil Stadium. The return date for Florida will be on either Sept. 6 or Sept. 13 in Gainesville at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
"This agreement with the University of Florida provides our fan base with yet another elite series with a Power 5 opponent," Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said. "The addition of Florida complements our future schedules, which already include series with LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and BYU. We are proud of our future football schedules and of the fact that we can produce quality and interesting matchups for our fan base to enjoy."
Florida has made a public effort to play 10 Power Five opponents a season with AD Scott Stricklin even taking to Twitter last month in a not so subtle ask for someone to slide into his DMs. In addition to Florida State, Florida has future nonconference games against Miami, Utah, Colorado and Texas.
