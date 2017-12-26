Texas vs. Missouri, Texas Bowl: Prediction, pick, line, odds, live stream, watch online

Wednesday's bowl action will come to a close with the Texas Bowl between 6-6 (5-4 Big 12) Texas and 7-5 (4-4 SEC) Missouri. The Longhorns won two of their last three, but coach Tom Herman's crew lost the regular season finale at home to Texas Tech. The Tigers came on strong late, winning their final six in an offensive explosion under star quarterback Drew Lock.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Texas: The eyes of Texas will be on the quarterback position as sophomore Shane Buechele and freshman Sam Ehlinger are both expected to see time under center. Both have notched six starts and fought through injuries this year, so seeing how Herman manages the offense will be fascinating -- especially since the Tigers can score in bunches. Ehlinger is more of a bruiser and leads the Longhorns in rushing (364 yards), passing (1,803 yards) and passing touchdowns (10).

Defensively, the Longhorns improved later in the year, and held opponents to just 4.77 yards per play in November -- impressive by Big 12 standards, especially since that included games against TCU, West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Longhorns will be without star safety DeShon Elliott and offensive lineman Connor Williams, who are sitting out to get ready for the NFL. Wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (431 receiving yards), running back Toneil Carter (252 rushing yards) and tight end Garrett Gray (18 receiving yards) will be suspended for violation of team rules.

Missouri: The biggest question facing Missouri is whether the offensive success late in the season was due to Lock and Co. coming of age, or due to the fact that they played broken teams in Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Arkansas -- the only four teams in the SEC to finish below .500 in 2017? There's no doubt that they have been explosive, though. Lock leads the nation with 43 touchdown passes, J'Mon Moore and Emanuel Hall are a dangerous one-two punch at wide receiver, and Ish Witter and Larry Roundtree were awesome on the ground down the stretch. They'll have to do it without offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, who left to take the head coaching job at UCF in December.

Prediction



While Missouri's offense has been awesome, some of that success was due to weak competition and the abrupt change in coordinators will cost them against the Longhorns. Poona Ford and Co. will get pressure up the middle, making life hard for Lock, and the Longhorn secondary will capitalize enough to win notch a big win despite a depleted roster due to NFL decisions and suspensions. Pick: Texas (+2.5)

So what side do you need to be all over in the Texas Bowl? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick for Texas vs. Missouri from Vegas legend Kenny White, who's on a 15-7 run in college football against the spread picks.