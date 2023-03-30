The Toronto Blue Jays featured the most potent offense in Major League Baseball last season, recording 1,464 hits and a .264 team batting average. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer are expected to be among the top 2023 Fantasy baseball picks, but where will players like Matt Chapman and Whit Merrifield land in the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings? Chapman recorded 123 hits, 76 RBI and 27 home runs in his first season in Toronto, while Merrifield logged 34 hits, 19 runs and five homers in just 44 appearances for the Blue Jays.

Can any of these players lead you to a Fantasy baseball championship in 2023? Or should you look elsewhere for value when scouring the Fantasy baseball rankings 2023? Before you go on the clock, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball SS rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball SS picks:

1. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres: Tatis will not make his 2023 season debut until April 20 due to suspension, but he's expected to be among the most productive players once he returns to San Diego's lineup. Tatis is expected to be the leadoff man, meaning he should have no shortage of run-scoring opportunities with Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts following him.

2. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies: Turner racked up 194 hits, 101 runs and 100 RBI for the Dodgers last season, which resulted in an 11-year, $300 million contract with Philadelphia. Turner also provided value to Fantasy baseball owners on the base paths, collecting 27 stolen bases a year ago. The Phillies were among the most aggressive teams last season in that regard, giving Turner a high ceiling in 2023.

3. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets: Lindor brushed off a disappointing 2021 campaign with 26 home runs, 98 runs and 16 stolen bases last season. He also set a career-high with 107 RBI, and he should continue to be extremely productive with the Mets this season. He's been one of the most consistent Fantasy baseball shortstops over the last few years, so he is a safe pick near the top of 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. See more top Fantasy baseball right fielders here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball CF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball CF picks:

1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: It will be hard to Judge to top or even match last year's 62-home run season, but he doesn't have to in order to be the No. 1 Fantasy CF. He does more than enough in other areas to carry that mantle as he led the AL in RBI (131), runs (133), walks (111) and OPS (1.111) last season. He also added 16 stolen bases, which was more than he had in the previous four seasons combined.

2. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: Trout is coming off back-to-back injury-plagued years, but he still smashed 48 homers over the 155 games he's played since 2021. He says the back ailment from last year is a "non-issue" at the moment which should ease concerns of Fantasy owners. Trout could also be more active on the base paths in 2023 with the expended base size likely leading to more stolen base opportunities.

3. George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays: The 33-year-old is a multi-category contributor as he had 25 home runs, 76 RBI, 89 runs and 14 stolen bases last season. Springer has battled injuries since joining Toronto in 2021, but the demand on him from playing center field should be lessened some with the Blue Jays adding three-time Gold Glove winner Kevin Kiermaier this offseason. See more top Fantasy baseball center fielders and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings, advice

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So how should your 2023 Fantasy baseball tiers look and when exactly should you be targeting each position? And which starting pitcher is coming from off-the-radar to finish as one of the top 10 players at his position? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Joey Votto's disappointing season, and find out.