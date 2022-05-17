Happy Tuesday, everyone! Monday's action was highlighted by a pitcher's duel between one not-so-surprising party and another a bit more unexpected. The Brewers and Braves got into the duel and Freddy Peralta prevailed. However, it was another quality start from Ian Anderson that really stands out despite him not winning this battle as he continues to look more like a safe play in your rotation. Peralta threw seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and allowed just two hits and one walk. After a rocky start, he now has 48 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings and a 3.53 ERA. Anderson threw six innings of one-run ball and has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. His 13.3% swinging strike rate is the highest of his career, and he makes for an intriguing buy-low candidate.

We'll dive into more action from Monday below, but first make sure you're all caught up with everything going on from the Fantasy Baseball Today team over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball.

And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Cueto throws it back

Making his White Sox debut, veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto was, dare I say, phenomenal. Cueto threw sx shutout innings and allowed just two hits, two walks and struck out seven. The big difference for Cueto was his slider usage. In this start, he used his slider on 40% of his pitches, which was the most for him since 2017, according to Brooks Baseball. Cueto is just 6% rostered and with a solid lineup and plus bullpen backing him up, so he might be worth a speculative add in deeper leagues.

A red-hot waiver wire hitter to add

Don't look now, but Marlins OF Avisail Garcia is officially heating up. Garcia went 2 for 4 with his third home run on Monday and has been scorching hot over his past seven games. In that span, Garcia is batting .370 with two homers and a stolen base. He is now 57% rostered and someone you should add in deeper leagues that start five outfielders.

If you need speed

If you've fallen behind in the stolen base category or just need a boost due to losing a player to injury, you should add Rangers OF Eli White to your rosters. White went 2 for 5 with two RBI and grabbed his eighth stolen base on Monday. The underlying numbers are what really get me excited about adding White for speed because he currently tests in the 100th percentile in sprint speed. White has also served as the leadoff hitter in three straight games now and this is a Rangers team that has been very aggressive on the base paths. The .373 on-base percentage could also keep him batting high in that Texas lineup. White is currently 5% rostered, but that has to change soon.

News and lineup notes

News and lineup notes