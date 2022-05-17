Happy Tuesday, everyone! Monday's action was highlighted by a pitcher's duel between one not-so-surprising party and another a bit more unexpected. The Brewers and Braves got into the duel and Freddy Peralta prevailed. However, it was another quality start from Ian Anderson that really stands out despite him not winning this battle as he continues to look more like a safe play in your rotation. Peralta threw seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and allowed just two hits and one walk. After a rocky start, he now has 48 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings and a 3.53 ERA. Anderson threw six innings of one-run ball and has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. His 13.3% swinging strike rate is the highest of his career, and he makes for an intriguing buy-low candidate.
We'll dive into more action from Monday below, but first make sure you're all caught up with everything going on from the Fantasy Baseball Today team over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball.
Cueto throws it back
Making his White Sox debut, veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto was, dare I say, phenomenal. Cueto threw sx shutout innings and allowed just two hits, two walks and struck out seven. The big difference for Cueto was his slider usage. In this start, he used his slider on 40% of his pitches, which was the most for him since 2017, according to Brooks Baseball. Cueto is just 6% rostered and with a solid lineup and plus bullpen backing him up, so he might be worth a speculative add in deeper leagues.
A red-hot waiver wire hitter to add
Don't look now, but Marlins OF Avisail Garcia is officially heating up. Garcia went 2 for 4 with his third home run on Monday and has been scorching hot over his past seven games. In that span, Garcia is batting .370 with two homers and a stolen base. He is now 57% rostered and someone you should add in deeper leagues that start five outfielders.
If you need speed
If you've fallen behind in the stolen base category or just need a boost due to losing a player to injury, you should add Rangers OF Eli White to your rosters. White went 2 for 5 with two RBI and grabbed his eighth stolen base on Monday. The underlying numbers are what really get me excited about adding White for speed because he currently tests in the 100th percentile in sprint speed. White has also served as the leadoff hitter in three straight games now and this is a Rangers team that has been very aggressive on the base paths. The .373 on-base percentage could also keep him batting high in that Texas lineup. White is currently 5% rostered, but that has to change soon.
News and lineup notes
Every night the Fantasy Baseball Today team dives into all of the happenings around the MLB from top performers to injuries, trades and more. The podcast is a must listen for any diehard, if I do say so myself. Tune in to the podcast to hear the FBT crew expand on the news and notes below.
- Ronald Acuña was out of the lineup again Monday with that groin issue but is likely to play Tuesday.
- Brandon Lowe was placed on the IL with a lower back issue. Vidal Brujan started at second base and is a name to watch.
- Jordan Romano was not available to pitch Monday because of a non-COVID illness. He's day-to-day. Adam Cimber recorded the final two outs for his second save.
- Lucas Giolito could return from the COVID IL and pitch Tuesday or Wednesday.
- Kris Bryant is expected to return from the IL Friday.
- Willy Adames was out of the lineup Monday with that ankle sprain and could require a trip to the IL.
- Carlos Correa should return during this series against the A's.
- Chris Sale resumed playing catch Monday. He's eligible to return from the 60-day IL in early June but it's not yet known if he will be ready for that.
- Jeremy Peña was out of the lineup for a fourth straight game Monday with a sore right knee. He went through an on-field workout pregame but wasn't cleared.
- The Reds are hopeful that Joey Votto will be able to return this Friday.
- Mitch Garver is starting a rehab assignment Tuesday. He's on the IL with a right flexor sprain.
- Drew Steckenrider was placed on the restricted list Monday as the team plays in Canada, which sounds like a vaccination issue.
- Sheldon Neuse has missed two straight games with groin tightness.
- Jorge Mateo was out of the lineup Monday but could return Tuesday or Wednesday.
- Jake Odorizzi left Monday's start on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury.
- Nick Martinez will move to the bullpen with Blake Snell returning. I also read that MacKenzie Gore will be skipped this week and will likely be used out of the bullpen to be kept fresh. The Padres are going to be cautious with his workload this season.
- Andrew Heaney could begin throwing bullpen sessions this week. He's on the IL with shoulder inflammation. He's 72% rostered.
- Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Tommy La Stella, who was activated.
- Anthony DeSclafani was transferred to the 60-day IL with a right ankle injury.
- Sixto Sanchez was cleared Monday to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet. He's dealt with a shoulder injury the past two seasons. Is he even worth stashing? He's 19% rostered.
- Michael Conforto will look to sign a contract after the 2022 MLB draft and could potentially return as a hitter in September. He had shoulder surgery in April.