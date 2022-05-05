Happy Thursday, everyone! The story of the night from Wednesday was the absolute onslaught of offense the Milwaukee Brewers put on the poor Cincinnati Reds -- 18 runs in a game and Brewers 1B Rowdy Tellez was the key culprit. Tellez went 4 for 6 with a double-dong night and get this, eight runs batted in! He now has four homers in his past four games and has also brought his average up to .257 and his OPS up to .924. Tellez is just 28% rostered but maybe it's time that changes. One look at his Statcast page and you'll see it in all its glory -- 97th% or better in max exit velocity, xwOBA, barrel rate, xSLG. The difference is that Tellez is selling out for power this year with a 52% fly ball rate (compared to a 38% career rate). It's time to scoop him up.

Today we'll dive into all of the key action from Wednesday, but first let's make sure you're caught up on all of the good things happening over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball. Scott White dropped another waiver wire and you're going to want to get an early lead on who to scoop up. Chris Towers took a deeper look into some of the hottest hitters in baseball right now and whether you should be selling or buying high.

And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Worry no more with Wheeler

Think back to early April when panic was widespread about Phillies SP Zach Wheeler as if he hadn't missed the entire spring and the early April starts were essentially serving as an extended spring training. Those days are over. Wheeler was dominant on Wednesday and has really gotten his season on track. Now, the concern travels no further than the clubhouse -- where manager Joe Girardi heard the boos after he pulled Wheeler at an inopportune time. Wheeler had dealt 7 2/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts when Girardi decided to pull him on just a 78-pitch count. While it was Wheeler's season-high for innings, he had reached a higher pitch count in each of his previous two starts -- so the decision was curious. The best news of the night was how electric Wheeler looked -- inducing 16 swinging strikes on just 78 pitches.

Whitlock does it again

Garrett Whitlock is someone who should be on your radar. After debating him all offseason as a saves option in Boston, it's time to start considering him a startable option as a starter. On Wednesday, Whitlock delivered five innings of two run ball and allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out nine. He induced 17 swinging strikes on just 78 pitches -- with the nasty sinker accounting for 11 of them. He now has a 1.25 ERA. He's just 65% rostered.

Have the Rays done it again?

It feels like every starting pitcher the rest of the league has given up on goes to Tampa and revives their career. Corey Kluber might just be next in line. On Wednesday, Kluber struck out seven over six scoreless frames despite getting an unlucky no decision. He generated 10 swinging strikes and only needed 65 pitches. Kluber now has a 2.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 25 strikeouts to just six walks over 26 2/3 innings for the year.

Notable standout hitters

Jazz Chisholm might just be a Fantasy (Roto league) superstar. He picked up two more hits and another stolen base on Wednesday -- his fifth of the year.

might just be a Fantasy (Roto league) superstar. He picked up two more hits and another stolen base on Wednesday -- his fifth of the year. Manny Machado is that dude in Roto leagues. Wednesday he racked up his fifth homer and fifth steal to put himself near a 30-30 pace.

is that dude in Roto leagues. Wednesday he racked up his fifth homer and fifth steal to put himself near a 30-30 pace. Nolan Arenado is having a throwback Rockies-esque start to the season despite no longer playing his home games at Coors Field. Arenado racked up his seventh homer on Wednesday, two hits and five RBI.

is having a throwback Rockies-esque start to the season despite no longer playing his home games at Coors Field. Arenado racked up his seventh homer on Wednesday, two hits and five RBI. J.P Crawford has been one of the best stories of the young season and went 2-for-4 on Wednesday to bring his batting average up to .364. He now has multiple hits in four of his past six games.

News and lineup notes

