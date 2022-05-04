In the last edition of Waiver Wire, I remarked upon the Twins' Jose Miranda and the Royals' MJ Melendez, two impending call-ups whose utility, at least for Fantasy, was in doubt. Both were forced to the majors as injury replacements after slow starts at Triple-A, so it was fair to wonder how much they'd actually play.

So far, so good on that front. Miranda has started back-to-back games, one at third base and one at first. He's only 1 for 9, hitting a double Tuesday, but he has yet to strike out. He was the one who at least showed signs of turning things around at Triple-A, batting .300 (15 for 50) with a homer, eight doubles and three strikeouts in the 13 games leading up to his promotion, and his chances of sticking around are better now that we've learned Miguel Sano needs surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

As for Melendez, he got a start at DH Tuesday. It doesn't mean he's in line for everyday at-bats now, but it does mean he's not just there to back up Salvador Perez while Cam Gallagher is sidelined by a hamstring injury. The Royals are ready to see what he can do, and he made a strong impression Tuesday, going 1 for 3 with a single, a walk and a deep flyout to left.

I still say Miranda and Melendez are only worth adding on an as-needed basis, but given their upside, you'll want to react quickly if either of them catches fire.

Let's see who else is available ...