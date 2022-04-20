The purpose of this column is to suggest players to add, but in order to add someone, you of course need to drop someone. And in the interest of getting more bites at the apple, you may feel tempted to drop someone you just added, particularly when that someone appears to take an immediate step backward.

Hear me now and hear me clearly: Do not give into that temptation with either Jesus Luzardo or Tylor Megill. I understand they disappointed us Tuesday, but they're still among the most obvious breakout cases at starting pitcher.

Jesus Luzardo SP MIA Miami • #44 • Age: 24 Tuesday vs. Cardinals INN 4.1 H 7 ER 4 BB 2 K 3 Tylor Megill SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #38 • Age: 26 Tuesday at Marlins INN 6 H 7 ER 4 BB 2 K 4

Let's not forget Luzardo struck out 12 over five two-hit innings last time in what remains one of the top pitching performances so far. His velocity is still up nearly 2 mph from a year ago, he's still making better use of his secondaries, particularly the curveball, and he still has three excellent spring training starts to point back to. This latest outing serves as a reminder he's not a finished product and can't be trusted for consistent ace production just yet, but he's still showing an improved skill set after having plenty to work with already. Here's predicting better results next time out.

Megill, meanwhile, had impressed in two outings rather than just one, and it was largely due to him picking up 2 mph on his fastball, peaking at 99. His velocity was back down to last year's levels in this latest outing Tuesday, which would be cause for concern except that the decline was similar for Max Scherzer and Logan Webb, two of the other pitchers who worked in the doubleheader between the Mets and Giants on a particularly cold day. Megill doesn't necessarily need the improved velocity to factor in Fantasy seeing as he generated some interest even last year, but given the unusual circumstances of Tuesday's start, there's no reason to believe it's suddenly gone.

So you won't be dropping either of those two, but perhaps there's someone else you'd consider dropping for one of these six.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.