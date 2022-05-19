The year was 2019, a simpler time in many ways. But one complicating factor was Nick Pivetta, a pitcher believed to be of great potential. He was one of the trendiest Fantasy Baseball picks heading into that season. It did not pan out.

But in the years since then, he's shown occasional flashes that lead us to wonder "could it still?" The latest such instance came Wednesday, when he became only the fourth pitcher to throw a complete game this season, limiting the vaunted Astros lineup to two hits.

Was it just a blip, or was it something more?

The first thing you should know is that it was Pivetta's third straight quality start. During that time, he has allowed just two earned runs in 22 innings with 20 strikeouts compared to one walk. He's had more impressive strikeout rates in the past, but I'll note that he had 20 swinging strikes in this one, including nine just on the fastball.

And again, he was facing a team that isn't known to swing and miss much.