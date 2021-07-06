Early on in the 2021 MLB season, it seemed like there were more good pitchers than spots for them in your Fantasy lineup. However, since the weather heated up and MLB began cracking down on foreign substances, the position feels as barren as ever.

That means you probably need help, and there were three pitchers who pitched incredibly well over the past few days who you probably need to stop overlooking. Because while all have question marks, all three look like potential difference makers for Fantasy -- and all three are available in way too many leagues.

I wrote about Joe Ross as a buy-high candidate last week in my Trade Values Chart column, but you might have missed your window after his latest start. Ross struck out 11 with zero walks over 6.2 innings against the Dodgers on Sunday and now has a 2.31 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 39 innings over his past six starts going back to the start of June with five quality starts. Ross' velocity is up in that span and the Nationals are trusting him to pitch deeper into games, and it looks like he may have rediscovered some of the form that made him such an intriguing pitcher early in his career, before injuries derailed him.

Logan Gilbert was the intriguing young pitcher back when he made his debut in mid-May, but a 7.59 ERA in his first three starts scared many Fantasy players off. However, in six starts since, Gilbert has a 2.90 ERA with 34 strikeouts and only eight walks in 31 innings. Gilbert has shifted his secondary pitch usage around since early on, throwing both his slider and curveball less and his changeup more over the past few starts, and all three have become pretty good pitches for him. This is the guy we were expecting to see when we called Gilbert a "must-add pitcher" when he got called up, and he's squarely back in that territory again.

After a strong weekend from each of these pitchers, how do we rank Logan Gilbert, Joe Ross and Zach Thompson? We talk more pitching and bullpens on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

And then there's Zach Thompson, the Marlins' latest apparent pitching success story. Thompson is a 27-year-old with a 4.11 ERA in the minors, while spending most of his time since 2017 working as a reliever. And yet through five starts, Thompson has 31 strikeouts in 24 innings, including 17 while going six innings in each of his past two starts. Thompson apparently added a cutter since last pitching in 2019, and that has been his primary pitch in the majors, something he can throw for whiffs or for called strikes. Maybe that change is enough to make this breakout legitimate, and I'm at the point where I can't deny it.

Will all three be must-start options moving forward? It seems unlikely. But given that we're seemingly back to the days of having to throw darts to figure out who to start, it's worth seeing if any of these can hit a bulls-eye.

Possible waiver wire pickups Tylor Megill SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #38 • Age: 25 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 148.5 ROTO RNK 273rd ROSTERED 37% Megill probably needs a few more starts to get to the level of the other three above, but after shutting out the red-hot Brewers over five innings Monday, he's lowered his ERA to 3.77 with 19 strikeouts in 14.1 innings of work. Megill has a solid minor-league track record -- 3.41 ERA with 187 strikeouts in 140 innings -- and has pretty good stuff, including a fastball that averaged 95.1 mph Monday and a changeup generated eight swinging strikes, so maybe this isn't a fluke. In 12-team leagues, this is more of a wait-and-see, but the changeup looks especially promising, and if it remains a weapon, he could be worth trusting soon. Franmil Reyes DH CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 25 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 236.5 ROTO RNK 19th ROSTERED 82% It can be tough to find room for a DH/Utility-only player in your lineup, but Reyes is worth making room. He came back from the IL Friday by going 3 for 5, and then went 3 for 5 with a homer and five RBI in Monday's loss to the Rays, picking up where he left off before the injury. In case you can't remember, Reyes is hitting .272/.326/.589 with a 45-homer pace this season. If he's available in your league, make sure you grab him. Michael Lorenzen RP CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 29 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 216 ROTO RNK 74th ROSTERED 6% The Reds are second in the NL Central despite a bullpen that has been, to put it nicely, a mess. The top five in appearances out of the 'pen all have an ERA of at least 4.40, and they've rarely been able to settle on a closer for more than a week or so at a time before having to cycle through another option. Lorenzen wasn't great in 2020, but had a 3.01 ERA between 2018 and 2019, and is on the verge of making his return from the IL at the end of the week. It's not yet clear what his role will be, but with Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone on the IL, it's not out of the question Lorenzen could get a chance to get some saves. The Reds would love some stability here, and Fantasy players are always looking for that, too. Jarren Duran RF BOS Boston • #93 • Age: 24 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS ROTO RNK NR Fantasy ROSTERED 41% We usually don't care much about Olympic rosters in baseball, but Duran's absence from the USA Olympic team actually matters for Fantasy. Duran was on the qualifying roster, but the Red Sox apparently requested that he not be placed on the roster for the games, a sure sign that the 24-year-old is on the verge of the majors. He made some changes to his swing in 2020 and has had a massive season to date, hitting .284/.378/.604 with 15 homers and 10 steals in 41 games. Duran has always had plenty of speed -- he swiped 46 bases in 2019 -- but he has unlocked another level as a hitter that makes him an incredibly interesting Fantasy prospect, too. If you're looking for someone to stash, especially in a Rotisserie league, Duran is about as interesting a prospect as exists in the minors for our purposes. Dominic Smith LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #2 • Age: 26 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 155 ROTO RNK 249th Fantasy ROSTERED 64% This has been a very disappointing season for Smith, who looked like he was finally breaking out in 2019 and especially 2020. While his underlying batted-ball metrics suggested he'd been better than his actual numbers, he still sported a .245/.316/.357 line through the end of June. However, Smith started July with a two-homer game and is 8 for 18 with seven RBI in five July games. It's still a small sample size, but combined with those underlying numbers -- a .274 xBA (.259 actual) and .345 xwOBA (.318 actual) -- this could be the start of a big second half for Smith.

To close out the waiver-wire column, here are three potential impact bats who are getting close to returning from injuries:



Franmil Reyes DH CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 25 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 247.5 ROTO RNK 23rd Fantasy ROSTERED 79% Reyes was hitting very well before his oblique injury, sporting a .257/.316/.576 line with 11 homers in 40 games. He's played four games at Triple-A and should be back with Cleveland this weekend. He's not widely available, but if he happens to be on the wire in your league and you've got a need at DH, Reyes is a must-add. Kole Calhoun RF ARI Arizona • #56 • Age: 33 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 212.5 ROTO RNK 91st Fantasy ROSTERED 30% It's been a rough season for Calhoun, who played in just 13 games between a knee injury in spring training and a hamstring that has kept him out since late April. Calhoun began his minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno Monday, and he could be back sometime this week. Batting average will always be a problem for Kalhoun, but he can provide home runs and RBI, and is a solid top-50 OF if healthy. Sam Huff C TEX Texas • #55 • Age: 23 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 48 ROTO RNK 736th Fantasy ROSTERED 8% Huff doesn't have the track record of the other two guys here, and he's probably a bit further away from having the chance to make it to the majors from his knee injury. However, Huff did impress in his brief taste of the majors last season, homering three times in 10 games while hitting .355 -- and that was after he hit .278/.335/.509 as a 21-year-old catcher in 2019. He could be a rare power source at the catcher position, and if you've got unlimited IL spots, consider using one on Huff as a second-half breakout candidate.