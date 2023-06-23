gavin-williams.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 14 (June 26-July 2). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
MIA
Miami
2
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
TEX
Texas
4
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
BOS
Boston
5
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
6
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
OAK
Oakland
7
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
HOU
Houston
8
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
KC
Kansas City
Advisable in most cases
9
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
10
J. Verlander SP NYM Justin Verlander SP NYM
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
11
M. Kopech SP CHW Michael Kopech SP CHW
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
OAK
Oakland
12
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
13
T. Wells SP BAL Tyler Wells SP BAL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
14
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
WAS
Washington
15
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
16
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SEA
Seattle
17
G. Whitlock SP BOS Garrett Whitlock SP BOS
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
TOR
Toronto
18
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
TOR
Toronto
19
J. Teheran SP MIL Julio Teheran SP MIL
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
Better left for points leagues
20
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
21
M. Perez SP TEX Martin Perez SP TEX
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
HOU
Houston
No thanks
22
P. Blackburn SP OAK Paul Blackburn SP OAK
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
23
R. Hill SP PIT Rich Hill SP PIT
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
24
M. Boyd SP DET Matthew Boyd SP DET
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
COL
Colorado
25
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
SD
San Diego
26
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
27
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
28
J. Brito SP NYY Jhony Brito SP NYY
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
STL
St. Louis
29
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
30
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
31
C. Rea SP MIL Colin Rea SP MIL
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
32
C. Seabold SP COL Connor Seabold SP COL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
DET
Detroit