Just like every other weekend, I'm going to rank the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). But this weekend isn't like every other weekend. It's trade deadline weekend, with the final alarm sounding Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, so it stands to reason that much of what I reveal here isn't going to hold true for Fantasy Week 19 (July 31-Aug. 6).
It's disappointing in part because Week 19 looks like the most fertile week of all for two-start pitchers, with more than three-quarters residing above the No Thanks tier. But alas, you don't want to depend too much on any pitcher's two-start status because there's no telling if it'll actually hold true. I'll update the list Sunday as usual, but after that, lineups will lock and whatever happens will happen.
|1
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|2
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|4
|5
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|6
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|7
|8
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|9
|10
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|11
|12
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|13
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|14
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|15
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|16
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|17
|18
|19
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|20
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|21
|22
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|23
|24
J. France SP HOU J.P. France SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|25
J. Quintana SP NYM Jose Quintana SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|26
|27
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|28
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|29
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|30
|31
|32
B. Lively SP CIN Ben Lively SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|33
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|34
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|35
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|36
|37
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|38
N. Syndergaard SP CLE Noah Syndergaard SP CLE
|
@
|
vs