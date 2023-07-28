andrew-abbott.jpg

Just like every other weekend, I'm going to rank the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). But this weekend isn't like every other weekend. It's trade deadline weekend, with the final alarm sounding Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, so it stands to reason that much of what I reveal here isn't going to hold true for Fantasy Week 19 (July 31-Aug. 6).

It's disappointing in part because Week 19 looks like the most fertile week of all for two-start pitchers, with more than three-quarters residing above the No Thanks tier. But alas, you don't want to depend too much on any pitcher's two-start status because there's no telling if it'll actually hold true. I'll update the list Sunday as usual, but after that, lineups will lock and whatever happens will happen.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
2
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
4
J. Urias SP LAD Julio Urias SP LAD
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
SD
San Diego
5
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
6
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
TEX
Texas
7
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
8
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
WAS
Washington
9
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
10
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
11
A. Cobb SP SF Alex Cobb SP SF
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
OAK
Oakland
12
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
Advisable in most cases
13
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
14
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
15
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
BOS
Boston
16
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
17
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
HOU
Houston
18
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
MIA
Miami
19
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
20
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
21
K. Gibson SP BAL Kyle Gibson SP BAL
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
22
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
Better left for points leagues
23
S. Lugo SP SD Seth Lugo SP SD
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
24
J. France SP HOU J.P. France SP HOU
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
25
J. Quintana SP NYM Jose Quintana SP NYM
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
26
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
HOU
Houston
27
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
TEX
Texas
28
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
29
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
BOS
Boston
30
J. Oviedo SP PIT Johan Oviedo SP PIT
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
No thanks
31
L. Lynn SP CHW Lance Lynn SP CHW
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
32
B. Lively SP CIN Ben Lively SP CIN
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
WAS
Washington
33
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
COL
Colorado
34
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
35
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
36
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
STL
St. Louis
37
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
38
N. Syndergaard SP CLE Noah Syndergaard SP CLE
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox