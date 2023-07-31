Lars Nootbaar CF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 25 Matchups MIN3, COL3 Rostered 63% Nootbaar has had a big month of July so far, batting over .300 with his usual high OBP and six home runs. Having just one lefty on the schedule should help him continue to perform his best, and he closes out the week with three games against the Rockies staff.

TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 27 Matchups @CHC4, WAS3 Rostered 68% Friedl is enduring one of his coldest stretches of the season but seems like a solid bet to bounce back with the second-best hitter matchups this week. He doesn't start against every lefty, but there's a good chance the Reds stick with him against ones like Drew Smyly and Patrick Corbin.

Will Benson LF CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 25 Matchups @CHC4, WAS3 Rostered 33% Benson has been so productive for the Reds since arriving for good in late May, reaching base at close to a .420 clip while delivering decent power and speed numbers, that he's begun to pick up starts against lefties as well as righties. It's good timing with a week of favorable matchups that include Drew Smyly, Jameson Taillon, Patrick Corbin, Trevor Williams and Jake Irvin.

Sal Frelick RF MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 23 Matchups @WAS3, PIT4 Rostered 58% The recent call-up has been a hit machine since joining the big club a week ago, and while they've mostly been of the single-base variety, it's only a matter of time before Frelick begins to flash his wheels as well. He's a good bet to compile numbers with seven games against the Nationals and Pirates pitching staffs this week.

Chas McCormick CF HOU Houston • #20 • Age: 28 Matchups CLE3, @NYY4 Rostered 60% McCormick has been one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball since the middle of June, batting .333 (34 for 102) with seven homers and seven steals in 30 games. It's hard to believe he has real staying power, but the Astros' seven-game slate against pitchers like Noah Syndergaard, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Severino and Domingo German shouldn't scare you away.

Jack Suwinski CF PIT Pittsburgh • #65 • Age: 25 Matchups DET2, @MIL4 Rostered 63% The power has begun to show up for Suwinski again with five homers and an OPS over .900 this month, and when he gets rolling, he can do serious damage. It helps that the Pirates have only one lefty on the schedule this week.

Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 39 Matchups @CHC4, WAS3 Rostered 43% Votto has gone ice cold after his initial power surge, but the Reds keep running him out there even amid their logjam on the infield. It seems wrong not to recommend him in a week when they have the second-best hitter matchups.

Joc Pederson DH SF San Francisco • #23 • Age: 31 Matchups ARI4, @OAK2 Rostered 67% Pederson isn't an everyday player for the Giants (who is?), but he is in the lineup with a fair amount of predictability when they're facing a right-handed pitcher, as is true for five of their six games this week. Those righties include mashables like Ryne Nelson, Brandon Pfaadt, Paul Blackburn and Luis Medina.

Wilmer Flores 1B SF San Francisco • #41 • Age: 31 Matchups ARI4, @OAK2 Rostered 35% Flores has been one of the hottest hitters in July, batting .395 (30 for 76) with five homers and a 1.124 OPS. He's obviously not that good, but it's reasonable to think he can continue to fake it with the Giants having the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.