Just like every other weekend, I'm going to rank the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). But this weekend isn't like every other weekend. It's trade deadline weekend, with the final alarm sounding Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, so it stands to reason that much of what I reveal here isn't going to hold true for Fantasy Week 19 (July 31-Aug. 6).

It's disappointing in part because Week 19 looks like the most fertile week of all for two-start pitchers, with more than three-quarters residing above the No Thanks tier. But alas, you don't want to depend too much on any pitcher's two-start status because there's no telling if it'll actually hold true. This list has been updated as of Sunday evening, but rest assured, moves will continue to happen beyond the lineup lock.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
2
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
4
J. Urias SP LAD Julio Urias SP LAD
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
SD
San Diego
5
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
DET
Detroit
6
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
7
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
TEX
Texas
8
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
9
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
WAS
Washington
10
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
11
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
12
A. Cobb SP SF Alex Cobb SP SF
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
OAK
Oakland
13
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
Advisable in most cases
14
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
15
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
16
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
BOS
Boston
17
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
18
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
HOU
Houston
19
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
MIA
Miami
20
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
21
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
22
K. Gibson SP BAL Kyle Gibson SP BAL
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
23
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
Better left for points leagues
24
S. Lugo SP SD Seth Lugo SP SD
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
25
J. France SP HOU J.P. France SP HOU
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
26
J. Quintana SP NYM Jose Quintana SP NYM
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
27
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
HOU
Houston
28
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
TEX
Texas
29
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
30
J. Oviedo SP PIT Johan Oviedo SP PIT
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
No thanks
31
B. Lively SP CIN Ben Lively SP CIN
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
WAS
Washington
32
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
COL
Colorado
33
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
34
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
35
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
STL
St. Louis
36
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
37
N. Syndergaard SP CLE Noah Syndergaard SP CLE
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox