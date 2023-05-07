Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
- Week 7: Sleeper hitters | Sleeper pitchers
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 7 (May 8-14). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
@
|
@
|2
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|3
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
vs
|
@
|4
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|5
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|6
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
|
@
|
vs
|7
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
@
|
vs
|8
|9
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|10
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|11
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
|
vs
|
@
|12
|13
|14
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|15
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
|
@
|
@
|16
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
|
@
|
@
|17
|18
|19
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
|
@
|
vs
|20
L. Varland SP MIN Louie Varland SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|21
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|22
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
@
|
@
|23
K. Gibson SP BAL Kyle Gibson SP BAL
|
vs
|
vs
|24
M. Wacha SP SD Michael Wacha SP SD
|
@
|
@
|25
B. Garrett RP MIA Braxton Garrett RP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|26
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|27
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|28
|29
|30
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|31
|32
J. Lyles SP KC Jordan Lyles SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|33
D. Rucinski SP OAK Drew Rucinski SP OAK
|
@
|
vs
|34
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
|
@
|
vs