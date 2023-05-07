anthony-desclafani.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 7 (May 8-14). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
2
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
3
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
ARI
Arizona
4
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
DET
Detroit
5
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
WAS
Washington
6
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
HOU
Houston
7
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
HOU
Houston
8
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
9
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
Advisable in most cases
10
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
11
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
ARI
Arizona
12
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
TOR
Toronto
13
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
14
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
15
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
16
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
Better left for points leagues
17
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
OAK
Oakland
18
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
OAK
Oakland
19
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
SD
San Diego
20
L. Varland SP MIN Louie Varland SP MIN
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
21
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
22
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
BOS
Boston
No thanks
23
K. Gibson SP BAL Kyle Gibson SP BAL
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
24
M. Wacha SP SD Michael Wacha SP SD
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
25
B. Garrett RP MIA Braxton Garrett RP MIA
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
26
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
27
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
28
J. Sears RP OAK JP Sears RP OAK
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
TEX
Texas
29
J. Wentz SP DET Joey Wentz SP DET
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
30
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
31
L. Weaver SP CIN Luke Weaver SP CIN
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIA
Miami
32
J. Lyles SP KC Jordan Lyles SP KC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
33
D. Rucinski SP OAK Drew Rucinski SP OAK
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
TEX
Texas
34
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets