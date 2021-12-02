Week 7 of the 2021-22 NBA season is nearly halfway through. Some fantasy assets have a chance to kick off December with a bang thanks to timely injuries, and rotation adjustments could bring new opportunities to others to close out the year. We've narrowed the list down to help fantasy managers make moves ahead of Week 8.

Which players should fantasy managers aim to acquire? And which assets should be moved now? Here are five of my favorite buy and sell candidates worth considering.

Three to buy

Buy High

Jae'Sean Tate: The Houston Rockets are beat up, and Tate's latest performance has undoubtedly put him in the spotlight. In his first game of the month, the second-year forward put up 32 points, 10 rebounds, and seven rebounds against the Oklahoma City Thunder and is a borderline top-10 small forward in points leagues. Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Christian Wood are dealing with injuries, while Daniel Theis is out of the rotation. If Tate gets a boost in scoring while contributing with blocks and steals on defense, he can remain among the cream of the crop.



Buy low

Terry Rozier : Rozier's early ankle injury saw him take a back seat to the breakout years of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, but he's back on track. The Charlotte Hornets guard averaged 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game through 16 November appearances. He scored at least 20 points in seven contests last month and cracked 30 on three occasions. Rozier is a valuable part of the NBA's top-scoring offense and should climb the point guard rankings as long as he's healthy.



Alec Burks: The New York Knicks have booted Kemba Walker from the rotation to make Burks their starting point guard. He hasn't disappointed with the first unit and is averaging 24 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per contest through two starts. He logged 39 minutes in both games and is sure to carry a heavy workload moving forward.

Two to sell

Sell high

Montrezl Harrell: Harrell is one of the NBA's most productive bench players, but his playing time is on the decline. While the Washington Wizards' spark plug did score a season-high 27 points in his last game, Daniel Gafford has outpaced him in minutes in four consecutive contests. Washington's frontcourt rotation could add new pieces soon, as Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura will likely make their 2021-22 debuts before the year is up. That doesn't bode well for Harrell's production moving forward.



Sell low