Nikola Jokic is still doing Nikola Jokic things as the NBA season nears the end of March. The Denver Nuggets big man finished atop the fantasy leaderboard in yet another main slate over the weekend with an extremely efficient and productive state line. One of his most convincing MVP competitors wasn't far behind him, but this season's fantasy point leader is going strong in the 2023 race. Need to brush up on who's hot, who's not, and who to target in DFS? We've got you covered here ahead of Monday's six-game selection.

Who's hot

The league's leader in triple-doubles notched his 28th of 2022-23 this season on Sunday. He scored 22 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Brooklyn Nets while shooting 9-for-16 from the field. Jokic got off to a slow start in March but averaged 26.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 8.5 assists last week. The two-time MVP made 72.1 percent of his field goals during that span.

Antetokounmpo recorded his third double-double in four games on Sunday after taking three games off. The Milwaukee Bucks star notched his fourth triple-double of the season with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. He was perfect from the field and made all nine of his field goals. While Antetokounmpo's missed a significant chunk of time this season, no other power forward is averaging more fantasy points per game than him.

Several Los Angeles Lakers role players have gotten a chance to thrive during LeBron James's recovery, but none have stood out more than Reaves. The Wichita State product poured in a season-high 35 points with six rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes against the Orlando Magic to wrap up the weekend. He's averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep over his previous 11 games. His involvement will decrease when James is healthy again, but it's reasonable to expect the Lakers will continue to depend on him to make important contributions down the home stretch as one of their more consistent players.

Who's not

Ivey's had every opportunity to take on a larger scoring load with the Detroit Pistons with Bojan Bogdanovic shut down, but he has struggled to produce. The combo guard tallied just 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting despite playing 37 minutes on Sunday. He scored 14 points on 26.6 percent shooting in his previous outing following a three-game layoff. The rookie out of Purdue could explode for some big games down the stretch, as his team doesn't have anything to play for at this point in the season.

DFS play

The Hornets are down a center thanks to Mark Williams' thumb injury, so Kai Jones is getting a chance to crack the rotation. The big man gave Joel Embiid some trouble last week and racked up 10 rebounds and nine assists in 27 minutes off the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nick Richards won't have nearly as tough of a matchup against Myles Turner, but Jones will likely be featured quite a bit moving forward while Williams has no timetable for return.

