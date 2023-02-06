Six games took place on Sunday to close out Week 16 and the start times ranged from 1 to 7 p.m. ET. While LaMelo Ball topped the fantasy leaderboard among a handful of other notable names, Guillermo Hernangomez made a surprise appearance among the elite by scoring 22 points and grabbing 16 boards for the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans. Need to brush up on what else you missed over the weekend? We'll go over who's hot, who's not, and a DFS play for Monday here.

Who's hot

Embiid was only second to Ball in fantasy points on Sunday and recorded his sixth straight double-double. The Philadelphia 76ers star tallied 31 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists in a loss to the New York Knicks. He's been exceptional at getting to the line and has made at least 10 free throws in his last three games while covering his chances at a 92.9 percent clip. The league's scoring leader has not slowed down since getting snubbed from a starting spot in this month's All-Star game.

The Indiana Pacers' starting center isn't as prolific at rebounding as other bigs around the league but has strung together three consecutive double-doubles by getting aggressive on the boards. Turner scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on Sunday to wrap up Week 16. He's averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks on 52.4 percent shooting over his previous three outings.

Desmond Bane MEM • SG • #22 PPG 21.7 APG 4 SPG .9 3P/G 3.129 View Profile

When Ja Morant sits it usually means Bane is in for a big game, and that was the case on Sunday. The Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard erupted for 26 points, four assists, and four steals against the Toronto Raptors without his backcourt partner. His shooting stroke is back after struggling to find his rhythm following a toe injury, and he's scored at least 24 points in six of his previous 10 games while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 49.2 percent from deep. He could experience a boost in productivity early in Week 17 while Dillon Brooks finishes serving a four-game suspension.

Who's not

The NBA's leading bench scorer hasn't been so hot as of late. Mathurin scored more than 20 points in five straight games before Tyrese Haliburton's return to the hardwood. However, he's averaged just 9.3 points over his previous three contests. The Pacers are getting healthier, and other players are cutting into the rookie's shot volume. Mathurin's fallen short of his season average of 12.8 shots per game in all three of his most recent outings.

DFS play

Hardy has had a quiet rookie year after spending one season in the G League to kick off his pro career, but Monday should provide him with a unique opportunity to have a breakout game. Luka Doncic (heel) has been ruled out and Kyrie Irving won't make his Dallas Mavericks debut until Wednesday. That means Hardy has a chance to make his first career start against the Utah Jazz. The combo guard is averaging 10.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game without Doncic and McKinley Wright might be the Mavericks' only other active primary ball handler.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.